Kids love to ask why. But what kids love even more than asking why is being know-it-alls. When you’re hosting game night or simply hanging out with family, it’s normal to throw in a few jokes and games here and there to lighten up the mood. Trivia questions for kids are a guaranteed hit — kids love to tell you all the random nonsense they know. So, if you want to go toe-to-toe with your kids, you need random facts.

Trivia questions for kids are an easy way to test their knowledge and teach them new things. And by engaging in this activity, they ultimately develop practical skills like quick-thinking and the ability to provide timely responses.

We’ve curated unique trivia questions that span different genres. Though some will crack you up, the rest will fill you with awe. From animals to space, to movies, then American history, here are trivia questions for kids — and adults who want to learn a thing or two.

Animal Trivia Questions

Trivia Question: What is the fastest land animal? // Answer: The cheetah.

Trivia Question: What do you call a baby goat? // Answer: A kid.

Trivia Question: Name a mammal that can’t jump. // Answer: Elephant, sloth, hippo, or rhino.

Trivia Question: What is a group of crows called? // Answer: A murder.

Trivia Question: What is a group of lions called? // Answer: A pride.

Trivia Question: What bird lives in Antarctica and cannot fly? // Answer: Penguin.

Trivia Question: How many arms does an octopus have? // Answer: Eight.

Trivia Question: How many arms does a starfish have? // Answer: Five.

Trivia Question: Which bird can learn to mimic human speech? // Answer: Parrots.

Trivia Question: How many edges does a cube have? // Answer: 12.

Trivia Question: What is a female elephant called? // Answer: A cow.

Trivia Question: What is the largest bird in the world? // Answer: The ostrich.

Trivia Question: What is the most common species of bird found in the world? // Answer: Chicken.

Trivia Question: Hummingbirds can fly backward. True or False? // Answer: True.

Trivia Question: What is the most common training command taught to dogs? // Answer: “Sit”

Trivia Question: True or false, dalmatians are born with spots? // Answer: False, dalmatian puppies are born white, and their spots come later in life.

Trivia Question: What do snakes smell with? // Answer: Their tongue.

Trivia Question: Where do polar bears live? // Answer: Arctic.

Trivia Question: What is the only mammal that lays eggs? // Answer: The duck-billed platypus.

Trivia Question: What is the largest animal in the world? // Answer: The blue whale.

Trivia Question: In the U.S., do people have more cats or dogs? // Answer: The majority of pet-owning homes have dogs, but there are nearly twice as many cats kept as pets.

Trivia Question: What is the largest zoo in the U.S.? // Answer: Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.

Science Trivia Questions

Trivia Question: What is the largest planet in the solar system? // Answer: Jupiter.

Trivia Question: What is the largest organ on the human body? // Answer: The skin.

Trivia Question: What natural phenomenon usually comes after a rainstorm? // Answer: A rainbow!

Trivia Question: What is the nearest planet to the Sun? // Answer: Mercury.

Trivia Question: What is the longest bone in the human body? // Answer: Femur.

Trivia Question: True or false, there is gravity on the Moon? // Answer: False.

Trivia Question: What is the name for the holes on the Moon’s surface? // Answer: Craters.

Trivia Question: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the moon and what else? // Answer: The sun.

Trivia Question: Which body parts continue to grow throughout your entire life? // Answer: Your ears and nose.

Trivia Question: What kind of trees have cones? // Answer: Conifers.

Trivia Question: What is the largest living organism in the world? // Answer: Honey mushroom in Oregon.

Trivia Question: How many seasons are there in a year? // Answer: Four (bonus points for naming them!)

Trivia Question: What do biologists study? // Answer: Life.

History Trivia Questions

Trivia Question: Who was the first president of the United States? // Answer: George Washington.

Trivia Question: Where is the White House located? // Answer: Washington, D.C.

Trivia Question: Where is the Eiffel Tower located? // Answer: Paris, France.

Trivia Question: Who was the first African American president of the United States? // Answer: Barack Obama.

Trivia Question: What country invented the ice cream sundae? // Answer: The United States.

Trivia Question: What is another name for the 4th of July holiday? // Answer: Independence Day.

Trivia Question: Who painted The Mona Lisa? // Answer: Leonardo da Vinci.

Trivia Question: What country gifted the United States the Statue of Liberty? // Answer: France. The statue was handed over back in 1885.

Trivia Question: How many states did the U.S. start with? // Answer: 13.

Trivia Question: When was the U.S. established? // Answer: 1776.

Trivia Question: What is the smallest country in the world? // Answer: Vatican City.

Trivia Question: What is the largest country in the world? // Answer: Russia.

Trivia Question: Where does K-Pop come from? // Answer: South Korea.

Trivia Question: Who is the current U.S. president? // Answer: Joe Biden.

Trivia Question: What is the only U.S. state that’s an island? // Answer: Hawaii.

Trivia Question: What was the name of John F. Kennedy’s wife? // Answer: Jacqueline Kennedy.

Trivia Question: Before the laws were changed in 2000, how long was a French president’s term? // Answer: Seven years.

Trivia Question: How many stars are there on the American flag? // Answer: 50.

Trivia Question: How many stripes are there on the American flag? // Answer: 13.

Trivia Question: How many states are there in the U.S.? // Answer: 50.

Trivia Question: What are preserved bones of extinct animals called? // Answer: Fossils.

Geography Trivia

Trivia Question: What is the largest state in the U.S.? // Answer: Alaska.

Trivia Question: What is the smallest state in the U.S.? // Answer: Rhode Island.

Trivia Question: What is the largest city in the U.S. by population? // Answer: New York City.

Trivia Question: What is the largest city in Europe by population? // Answer: Istanbul, Turkey.

Trivia Question: What is the largest city in the world by population? // Answer: Tokyo, Japan.

Trivia Question: How many continents are there? // Answer: Seven (bonus points for naming them!)

Trivia Question: How many oceans are there? // Answer: Four (bonus points for naming them!)

Trivia Question: How many Great Lakes are there? // Answer: Five (bonus points for naming them!)

Trivia Question: Where can you find the Petronas Towers? // Answer: Kuala Lumpur.

Trivia Question: What do you call an area that receives 10 inches or less of rainfall each year? // Answer: A desert.

Cartoon And Comic Book Trivia Questions

Trivia Question: What is the name of the first song heard in The Lion King? // Answer: “The Circle of Life.”

Trivia Question: Which dwarf from Snow White mixes up his words? // Answer: Doc.

Trivia Question: What is the name of the pet dinosaur on The Flintstones? // Answer: Dino.

Trivia Question: What color is the fish from The Cat in the Hat? // Answer: Pink!

Trivia Question: What is Shrek’s wife’s name? // Answer: Fiona.

Trivia Question: What was the baby lion’s name in The Lion King? // Answer: Simba.

Trivia Question: What does Mario jump on after completing a level? // Answer: A flagpole.

Trivia Question: What weakens Superman? // Answer: Kryptonite.

Trivia Question: What is Batman’s real name? // Answer: Bruce Wayne.

Trivia Question: Who is Spider-Man’s crush? // Answer: Mary Jane Watson.

Trivia Question: Who is Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend? // Answer: Minnie Mouse.

Trivia Question: Which fruit does SpongeBob live in? // Answer: Pineapple.

Trivia Question: Which princess lived with seven dwarfs? // Answer: Snow White.

Trivia Question: What is Winnie the Pooh’s favorite treat? // Answer: Honey.

Trivia Question: Who is the villain in The Little Mermaid? // Answer: Ursula

Trivia Question: What television series cartoon dog says, “Ruh Roh!”? // Answer: Scooby-Doo.

Trivia Question: Who was the first Disney Princess? // Answer: Snow White.

Trivia Question: What animal was Walt Disney’s first cartoon? // Answer: A rabbit.

Trivia Question: What was Pixar’s first movie? // Answer: Toy Story.

Trivia Question: What year was Minecraft released? // Answer: 2011.

Nursery Rhyme Trivia Questions

Trivia Question: What were Jack and Jill going up the hill to fetch? // Answer: A pale of water.

Trivia Question: “Jack be nimble, Jack be quick, Jack _______.” What is the next line? // Answer: Jack jump over the candlestick.

Trivia Question: What famous ocean liner tragically sank back in 1912? // Answer: The Titanic.

Trivia Question: When Little Jack Horner sat in the corner, what was he eating? // Answer: Christmas pie.

Trivia Question: Little Miss Muffett still sat on her tuffet. But, on Opposite Day, what would the spider do while she ate her curds and whey? // Answer: Stand up, across the room from her.

Trivia Question: Who went to the pantry to get her favorite pet a treat, only to find the shelves empty? // Answer: Old Mother Hubbard

Trivia Question: The popular nursery rhyme “Jack and Jill” is said to be about whom? // Answer: King Louis XVI of France and Marie Antoinette.

Trivia Question: Why did Old Mother Hubbard go to the cupboard? // Answer: To get a bone.

Trivia Question: There was an old lady who swallowed a fly, what did she swallow next to catch the fly? // Answer: A spider.

Trivia Question: Mary Mary was quite contrary. What did she grow in her garden? // Answer: Silver bells and cockleshells and pretty maids all in a row.

Math Trivia Questions

Trivia Question: How many inches are in a foot? // Answer: 12.

Trivia Question: How many feet are in a yard? // Answer: Three.

Trivia Question: How many sides does a pentagon have? // Answer: Five.

Trivia Question: How many zeros are in a million? // Answer: Six.

Trivia Question: What degree is a right angle? // Answer: 90 degrees.

Trivia Question: What is the top number of a fraction called? // Answer: A numerator.

Trivia Question: What is the bottom number of a fraction called? // Answer: A denominator.

Trivia Question: If a car is traveling at 65 mph, how many miles would it travel in six hours? // Answer: 390.

Trivia Question: What does a barometer measure? // Answer: Pressure.

Trivia Question: What does a thermometer measure? // Answer: Temperature.

Holiday Trivia Questions:

Trivia Question: Where does Santa Claus live? // Answer: The North Pole.

Trivia Question: What’s a lucky object that you can find in the grass? // Answer: A four-leaf clover.

Trivia Question: What is the most popular holiday in the U.S.? // Answer: Christmas.

Trivia Question: What country first used tinsel as a holiday tree decoration? // Answer: Germany

Trivia Question: The world-record largest chocolate Easter egg was made in what city? // Answer: Tosca, Italy

Trivia Question: Each year in Chicago since 1962, the Plumber Union dyes what Kelly green? // Answer: The river

Trivia Question: What mythological being is a part of St. Patrick’s Day lore and Irish culture? // Answer: Leprechauns

Trivia Question: How large is the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball in diameter? // Answer: 12 feet

Trivia Question: The Dutch believe eating what on New Year’s Day will bring good luck?Answer: Donuts

Trivia Question: Besides Valentine’s Day, for which holiday are the most flowers sent? // Answer: Mother’s Day

Vehicle and Travel Trivia Questions

Trivia Question: Which color means “GO” on a stoplight? // Answer: Green.

Trivia Question: Give a name for a two-wheeled vehicle with no motor. // Answer: Bicycle.

Trivia Question: Why kind of water vehicles dive underwater? // Answer: Submarines.

Trivia Question: How many wheels does a semi-truck have? // Answer: 18.

Trivia Question: What is the longest road in the United States? // Answer: U.S. Route 20, which runs 3,365 miles from Newport, Oregon, to Boston, Massachusetts.

Trivia Question: What is the world’s longest road? // Answer: The Pan-American Highway is the answer. This 19,000-mile road connects Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and Ushuaia, Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego Province.

Trivia Question: Which country has the most sparse road network? // Answer: Tuvalu, with only 5 kilometers of road on this small South Pacific island.

Trivia Question: Which historic American highway was featured in the Disney film Cars? // Answer: Route 66, of course!

Trivia Question: What was the very first mass-produced automobile? // Answer: The Model T.

Trivia Question: Which German road is one of the few places on the planet without a speed limit? // Answer: The Autobahn.

Music Trivia Questions

Trivia Question: How many members of the Beatles were there? // Answer: Four.

Trivia Question: What was Freddie Mercury‘s real name? // Answer: Farrokh Bulsara

Trivia Question: Who was the very first American Idol winner? // Answer: Kelly Clarkson

Trivia Question: Before Miley Cyrus recorded “Wrecking Ball,” it was offered to which singer? // Answer: Beyoncé

Trovia Question: Which classical composer was deaf? // Answer: Ludwig van Beethoven

Trivia Question: Which percussion instrument is named after its shape? // Answer: Triangle.

Trivia Question: A violin usually has these many strings. // Answer: 4

Trivia Question: The bow of this instrument is the longest bow in an orchestra. // Answer: Viola

Trivia Question: It is the largest and lowest-pitched of brass instruments.

Answer: Tuba

Trivia Question: A piano has these many keys. // Answer: 88

Fashion Trivia

Trivia Question: The American designer born in 1939 as Ralph Lifshitz is better known as what? // Answer: Ralph Lauren.

Trivia Question: Who invented the bidet? // Answer: Christophe Des Rosiers.

Trivia Question: Who invented the LBD (little black dress)? // Answer: Coco Chanel.

Trivia Question: Stripes, chevron, floral, and plaid are examples of what? // Answer: Patterns.

Trivia Question: According to the commercial, “What is the fabric of our lives”? // Answer: Cotton.

Trivia Question: Which city is called the Fashion Capital of the World // Answer: Milan.

Trivia Question: Corduroy literally translated means what? // Answer: Cloth of the King.

Trivia Question: What are the decorative snap-on charms that fit in the holes of “Crocs”? // Answer: Jibbitz.

Trivia Question: Lederhosen would be seen on legs in which country? // Answer: Germany.

Trivia Question: Before Victoria Beckham became a fashion designer, she was a member of an all-female pop group. What was the group’s name? // Answer: The Spice Girls.