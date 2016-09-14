Kids need words of wisdom. But even the very best coaches are sometimes at a loss for words. Not everyone who has kids in sports is a Ted Lasso, and even Ted Lasso borrows inspiration from other people!

Some of the best sports speeches seemingly apply to every situation: the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, the importance of teamwork, and the discipline required to reach great heights. With this in mind, we gathered some of the best inspirational speeches available on YouTube, delivered by pro athletes, coaches, and even a little kid who dropped some knowledge after taking a tumble off his bike. Don’t be surprised to find yourself fired up and ready for another attempt, whether that’s in the boardroom or batting cages.

1. Apollos Hester’s Postgame Interview

East View High’s Apollos Hester is coveted by college scouts for his incredible speed and agility, great hands, and optimistic attitude about life’s limitless potential. As is obvious from this great sport speech, the Texan is also one hell of a motivational speaker. This speech marked the first time in history a teenager thought they knew more than every adult in the world and was actually correct.

Choice Quote: “Regardless of the situation, regardless of the scoreboard, you’re going to be successful because you’ve put in all the time, all the effort, all the hard work, and you know that it’s going to pay off.”

2. Coach Dave Belisle’s Little League World Series Speech

Eleven- and 12-year-old boys aren’t naturally gracious losers, so when the Cumberland Americans were eliminated from the 2014 Little League World Series by just one run, a national TV audience could have witnessed an all-time adolescent meltdown. Instead, coach Dave Belisle delivered an all-time “heads up high” speech that turned tears of sadness into tears of joy. It’s a masterclass in how to handle disappointment.

Choice Quote: “It’s okay to cry because we’re not going to play baseball together anymore. But we’re going to be friends forever.”

3. Kevin Durant’s 2013-2014 MVP Speech

In Durant’s 2013–14 NBA MVP acceptance speech, he takes time to acknowledge all the hard work, setbacks, and sacrifices he endured to arrive at the moment as well as the friends, family, coaches, teammates, and supporters who helped him along the way. It’s the sports speech version of the famous Hillary Clinton “It takes a village” quote, and it’s a beautifully articulated and touching way of acknowledging what it truly takes to be great.

Choice Quote: “So many people believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. So many people doubted me and motivated me every single day to be who I am. I failed so many times and got back up. I’ve been through the toughest times with my family, but I’m still standing.”

4. This Little Kid’s Speech After Learning to Ride a Bike

If your kid won’t take it from you, let ’em take it from one of their own. Hell, you take it from one of their own. With enough confidence in yourself, you’ll know how to deliver an inspirational speech to your child. If you don’t, you’ll get there with practice. Also, shout out to the dad who perfectly set up the kid to deliver the ultimate attaboy for every training wheel-hating kid.

Choice Quote: “Thumbs up, everybody! For rock and roll!”

5. Darrel Green’s NFL Hall of Fame Speech

Green’s NFL Hall of Fame acceptance speech is remembered as one of the most passionate of all time. It’s absolutely riveting — and full of excellent advice for parents and children alike. Plus, it rhymes, so it’s easy to remember.

Choice Quote: “They said, ‘No,’ and he said, ‘Go.’ The best encouragement you can ever get in life is when a dad encourages his son. Encourage your son. That’s what he did for us.”

6. Coach Flowers’ JV Championship Speech

Playing “Last of the Mohicans” as your personal background music while barking scripted notes like DMX to fire up the junior varsity squad might seem a little overboard. And, well, that may be the case. Still, admit you’d love to see a gang of 6-year-olds scream, “I am champion!” before tripping over a soccer ball for 40 minutes.

Choice Quote: “No one will deny me, no one will define me. And no one will tell me who and what I am and can be. Belief will change my world.”

7. Jim Valvano’s ESPY Speech

At their best, sports can teach life’s greatest lessons. In his acceptance speech for the Arthur Ashe Courage and Humanitarian Award at the first ESPY Awards in 1993, Jim Valvano, basketball player, coach, and broadcaster, delivered a masterclass in that premise. Ten years after leading North Carolina State to an NCAA championship in the greatest upset ever and then battling late-stage, terminal cancer, Jimmy V outlined his blueprint for a fulfilling life in three simple rules: Laugh, think, and cry. Every day. Do it, and you’ll indeed be fulfilled.

Choice Quote: “There are three things we all should do every day. We should do this every day of our lives. Number one is laugh. You should laugh every day. Number two: think. You should spend some time in thought. Number three is you should have your emotions moved to tears — could be happiness or joy. But think about it. If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you’re going to have something special.”

8. Tony Romo’s 2016 Press Conference About Dak Prescott

After a back injury and lots of missed time, Tony Romo lost his dream job — starting NFL quarterback. His backup, Dak Prescott, proved himself worthy of the starting job with his play. In a press conference, Romo addresses the situation with grace and eloquence. Instead of sulking or complaining, he speaks from the heart about the darkness of not being able to play, gives thanks for the people who helped him when he was younger, and promises to do the same for his protégé. In light of his present gig as an in-demand NFL commentator, it’s obvious his advice has paid off.

Choice Quote: “There are special moments that come from a shared commitment to play a role while doing it together that’s what you remember not your stats or your prestige but the relationships and the achievement that you created through a group.”

9. Coach Tony Arcuri’s 2007 Pregame Speech to the Indian Hill Braves High School Football Team.

This is an important lesson for your kid, who almost certainly will face an opponent (or teammate, for that matter) who is bigger, stronger, and/or faster than they are.

Choice Quote: “They’re bigger. They got athletes, they got guys going to Division 1 schools. All right? We can see that and so can everybody else. But nobody can see the intangible in us. Be the intangible tonight!”

10. Drew Brees’ Speech After Breaking Dan Marino’s Record

In 2011, Drew Brees set the record for most passing yards in a season and gave this motivational sports speech to his coaches and teammates after the game. Ever humble, Brees exhaustively lists every person who helped him along the way, from his teammates to the equipment managers. He also finds time to get in a ball joke. What a pro.

Choice Quote: “There may be only one name that goes in the record book, but it’s all about you guys.”

11. Herb Brooks’ Miracle Pregame Speech

Yes, this speech is from a movie, which violates this list’s only rule. Herb Brooks’ speech before the 1980 Men’s U.S. Olympic hockey team pulled off the “Miracle on Ice” happened behind closed doors. But none of that matters because Junior can’t lose — not this game, not tonight. Also, because the movie recreation, Miracle, led to this kid reciting Brooks’ speech.

Choice Quote: “This is your time. Now go out there and take it!”

12. Jason McElwain’s Scoring Spree

Because your play should speak for itself.

Choice Quote: [Crowd loses its mind as autistic team manager rains threes to score 20 points in four minutes]