The experts have spoken, and the predictions for the 2023 baby names that will explode in popularity have been made. Nameberry, a major baby name site, has looked into the future to predict the 23 baby names they believe are the ones to watch over the next 12+ months. From star-inspired names to new life being breathed into old classics, 2023 will have some uniquely named little ones.

Taking their own personal baby name preferences out of the equation, Nameberry shared their unique name predictions. “Our picks cover a range of styles, eras, genders, and popularity levels, with only one duplicate – a testament to the sheer variety of the modern baby naming landscape,” Nameberry writes.

Looking at the list, there are a few trends to suss out within the 23 predicted names. It seems like 2023 will feature names that were traditionally seen as “boy” names move into the more neutral name categories with more baby girls donning those names, like Noah or Billie.

It also seems that space and star-inspired names will have a moment in the next year, with names like Cosmo (ScarJo probably had something to do with this). But the two biggest trends predicted for next year are unique word-based baby names – like Sunday and Luxury — and bringing back those old-fashioned classic baby names — like Linus and Marigold.

The 23 Baby Names The Experts Think Will Dominate 2023

Alden Archie Billie Breland Celeste Cosmo Elio Everest Halston Jolene Linus Louise Luxury Marigold Noah Omri Romy Rose Sayer Sunday Tru Wilde Yuna

Earlier this year, the baby name website Listophile looked at data to determine which names parents give to their Gen Alpha age group – those born between 2013 and 2025. Those names were overwhelmingly unique — just like Nameberry’s 2023 predictions — with parents moving away from traditional names and favoring ones that give something a little extra.

To read more about the top baby name predictions, check out Nameberry’s full list.