What's In A Name?

What Baby Name Trends Will Rule 2023? Here’s What The Experts Think

From star-inspired names to new life being breathed into old classics, 2023 will have some uniquely named little ones.

Young father holding his sleeping newborn baby boy.
mmpile/E+/Getty Images

The experts have spoken, and the predictions for the 2023 baby names that will explode in popularity have been made. Nameberry, a major baby name site, has looked into the future to predict the 23 baby names they believe are the ones to watch over the next 12+ months. From star-inspired names to new life being breathed into old classics, 2023 will have some uniquely named little ones.

Taking their own personal baby name preferences out of the equation, Nameberry shared their unique name predictions. “Our picks cover a range of styles, eras, genders, and popularity levels, with only one duplicate – a testament to the sheer variety of the modern baby naming landscape,” Nameberry writes.

Looking at the list, there are a few trends to suss out within the 23 predicted names. It seems like 2023 will feature names that were traditionally seen as “boy” names move into the more neutral name categories with more baby girls donning those names, like Noah or Billie.

It also seems that space and star-inspired names will have a moment in the next year, with names like Cosmo (ScarJo probably had something to do with this). But the two biggest trends predicted for next year are unique word-based baby names – like Sunday and Luxury — and bringing back those old-fashioned classic baby names — like Linus and Marigold.

The 23 Baby Names The Experts Think Will Dominate 2023

  1. Alden
  2. Archie
  3. Billie
  4. Breland
  5. Celeste
  6. Cosmo
  7. Elio
  8. Everest
  9. Halston
  10. Jolene
  11. Linus
  12. Louise
  13. Luxury
  14. Marigold
  15. Noah
  16. Omri
  17. Romy
  18. Rose
  19. Sayer
  20. Sunday
  21. Tru
  22. Wilde
  23. Yuna

Earlier this year, the baby name website Listophile looked at data to determine which names parents give to their Gen Alpha age group – those born between 2013 and 2025. Those names were overwhelmingly unique — just like Nameberry’s 2023 predictions — with parents moving away from traditional names and favoring ones that give something a little extra.

To read more about the top baby name predictions, check out Nameberry’s full list.