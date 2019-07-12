460+ Unique Baby Boy Names That You Won’t Regret
The Social Security Administration has published lists of the most popular names every year since the late 1800s. These unique boy names weren't on them.
There are lots of great and familiar baby boy names — we all know and love Jakes, Johns, or Williams. But there are thousands of uncommon baby names worth exploring too, unique baby boy names that illuminate how special a sure-to-be-prodigious offspring will be. And while parents may agree about wanting a unique baby boy name, that might mean cool and unusual to one and historic or old-fashioned to the other.
Choosing a meaningful baby name is never as easy as it sounds. Luckily, the Social Security Administration publishes annual lists of the most popular names each year, dating back to the 1800s. Parents considering a boy name like Noah, Elijah, Mason, or Logan should know their baby boy will be in good company, as those names are among the top 10 most popular boy names every year. But the Social Security lists also tell us which baby boy names are uncommon. If you’re looking for original or unusual boy names — ones that will set your kid apart from the Jacks and Bens in his class and keep things interesting, we’ve got you covered. This list of 460-plus unique boy names just might include the name you’ve been searching for.
Uncommon Names for Baby Boys
- Alvin
- Peyton
- Arnie
- Avi
- Bennett
- Cary
- Dalton
- Declan
- Emery
- Erskine
- Leighton
- Lyle
- Merrick
- Raffiel
- Tancredi
- Tracy
- Eason
- Evans
- Finn
- Lawson
- Bailey
- Bentley
- Benton
- Braxton
- Burke
- Anders
- Barrett
- Eagan
- Grady
- Harley
- Lonnie
- Marion
- Daylen
- Greyson
- Raiden
- Ryder
Cool Baby Boy Names
- Orme
- Ivan
- Bassel
- Hayden
- Logan
- Ollie
- Walker
- Wyatt
- Everet
- Hugo
- Cadogan
Baby Boy Names Inspired by the Natural World
- Peak
- Puma
- Warren
- Arbor
- Dale
- Fox
- Gray
- Jay
- Lynx
- Mason
- Pike
- Summit
- Wilder
- Wing
Baby Boy Names Inspired by Places
- Eugene
- Jericho
- Knox
- Roman
- Rome
- Vermont
- Albion
- Amador
- Austin
- Bergen
- Camden
- Caspian
- Ellis
- Everest
- Garrison
- Harlem
- Hudson
- Kent
- Lowell
- Memphis
Baby Boy Names Inspired by Space
- Jett
- Leo
- Orion
- Apollo
- Archer
- Armstrong
- Astro
- Galileo
- Jupiter
- Oberon
- Phoenix
- Rocket
- Solar
Classically Cool Baby Boy Names
- Amir
- Armondo
- Brookes
- Bruce
- Buck
- Cedrick
- Darius
- Ezra
- Gustavo
- Howie
- Jace
- Jermaine
- Leroy
- Matteo
- Naeem
- Pierre
- Terrell
- Omar
- Terrence
- Irvin
Baby Boy Names Inspired by the Arts
- Lawrence
- Marcel
- Norman
- Romare
- Mies
- Leonardo
- Ang
- Arlo
- Jasper
- Winslow
Baby Boy Names With a Musical Ring
- Cole
- Dion
- Nico
- Rufus
- Hendrix
- Waylon
- Axel
- Jax
- Miles
- Willie
- Andre
Famously Memorable Baby Boy Names
- Denzel
- Khalid
- Ashton
- Dax
- Dean
- Elon
- Keanu
- Reynolds
- Idris
- Ira
- Liam
- Oliver
- Ethan
- Samuel
- Hudson
- Aaron
- Colton
- Cooper
- Robert
- Vin
- Legend
Creative Baby Boy Names
- Angus
- Harnan
- Henley
- Izaak
- Jayden
- Meyer
- Milton
- Otis
- Ronin
- King
Historic Baby Boy Names
- Marcus
- Remington
- Abe
- Booker
- Carter
- Cato
- Churchill
- Cornelius
- Demetrius
- Desmond
- Franklin
- Grant
- Grover
- Jessie
- Marco
- Maynard
- Nelson
- Reginald
- Saxon
- Silas
- Weston
- Napoleon
Inspired Baby Boy Names
- Elian
- Elijah
- Samson
- Chandler
- Claude
- Cornell
- Dewey
- Esau
- Frances
- Hamilton
- Asa
- Lex
- Luigi
- McKenzie
- Micah
- Misha
- Moses
- Noah
- Prince
- Tupper
- Essam
Sporty Names for Baby Boys
- Wesley
- Aiden
- Bradley
- Brady
- Crew
- Duke
- Flynn
- Nate
- Nolen
- Parker
- Roderick
- Willson
Rare Boy Names
- Ahmed
- Alden
- Alfonso
- Ari
- Arturo
- Arvin
- Avery
- Basil
- Blaine
- Brogan
- Callum
- Carver
- Cecil
- Collins
- Colton
- Damon
- Darnell
- Dennis
- Dillon
- Edmond
- Elie
- Ernest
- Gillean
- Guy
- Harold
- Herbert
- Howard
- Hubert
- Hugh
- Hyacinth
- Irving
- Jabaar
- Jack
- Jackson
- Jaime
- Javier
- Jeremiah
- Jerry
- Julius
- Keith
- Landen
- Lee
- Leon
- Leonidas
- Lester
- Linden
- Mario
- Marv
- Miguel
- Milo
- Owen
- Perry
- Preston
- Quaid
- Ramone
- Randall
- Ray
- Reggie
- Riaz
- Russell
- Ryder
- Scout
- Thaddeus
- Theo
- Thurman
- Tripp
- Ward
- Washington
- Xander
- Zaxton
- Zayden
Writerly Baby Boy Names
- Edgar
- Elliot
- Tristan
- Antoine
- Atticus
- Blake
- Dashiell
- Fitzgerald
- Ford
- Homer
- Jean
- Jedediah
- Langston
- Maddox
- Manuel
- Maurice
- Octavio
- Sawyer
- Scout
- Seamus
- Beckett
- Tyl
- Cosmo
- Dashiell
- Ezekiel
- Fitz
- Ishmael
- Jacques
- Laird
- Luca
- Oscar
- Penn
- Raphael
- Wilder
- Wolf
- Zander
- Zane
- Zephyr
- Malakai
- Malcolm
- Mars
- Matthias
- Micah
- Milo
Handsome Baby Boy Names
- Abraham
- Ace
- Aiden
- Alastair
- Alexander
- Amare
- Ambrose
- Amos
- Anderson
- Andre
- Andrew
- Angus
- Arlo
- Armstrong
- Asher
- Ashton
- Aspen
- Atlas
- Atticus
- August
- Axel
- Barrett
- Beau
- Beckett
- Beckham
- Benedict
- Benjamin
- Benji
- Bennett
- Benson
- Benton
- Booker
- Braxton
- Brent
- Bridger
- Brooks
- Bryant
- Cavanaugh
- Hassan
- Jamal
- Kenneth
- Nohea
Beautiful Baby Boy Names
- Aaron
- Abner
- Adric
- Aidan
- Aldous
- Alf
- Alfred
- Alvin
- Ambrose
- Andris
- Anthony
- Anton
- Anwyll
- Aodhán
- Aquila
- Arlo
- Armand
- Arthur
- Avi
- Axel
- Barney
- Baxter
- Bede
- Bernard
- Bertram
- Bram
- Brogan
- Caleb
- Cam
- Campbell
- Carlton
- Carney
- Cash
- Caspian
- Cecil
- Chester
- Chidi
- Christensen
- Clem
- Clifford
- Clyde
- Cornelius
- Cosmo
- Crosby
- Cyril
- Dai
- Damian
- Damon
- Dashiell
- Dawson
- Dewey
- Dexter
- Ebbe
- Eben
- Egil
- Eli
- Emerson
- Ferdi
- Flick
- Flynn
- Gabe
- Gage
- Gus
- Hamnet
- Harvey
- Henning
- Herb
- Hugo
- Husayn
- Iggy
- Ike
- Ivo
Baby Boy Names With One Syllable
- Ace
- Dru
- Gus
- Quinn
- Reese
- Ross
- Shane
- Shaw
- Tao
- Ty
- Vance
- Clyde
- Kye
- Wells
- Trent
