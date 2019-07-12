There are lots of great and familiar baby boy names — we all know and love Jakes, Johns, or Williams. But there are thousands of uncommon baby names worth exploring too, unique baby boy names that illuminate how special a sure-to-be-prodigious offspring will be. And while parents may agree about wanting a unique baby boy name, that might mean cool and unusual to one and historic or old-fashioned to the other.

Choosing a meaningful baby name is never as easy as it sounds. Luckily, the Social Security Administration publishes annual lists of the most popular names each year, dating back to the 1800s. Parents considering a boy name like Noah, Elijah, Mason, or Logan should know their baby boy will be in good company, as those names are among the top 10 most popular boy names every year. But the Social Security lists also tell us which baby boy names are uncommon. If you’re looking for original or unusual boy names — ones that will set your kid apart from the Jacks and Bens in his class and keep things interesting, we’ve got you covered. This list of 460-plus unique boy names just might include the name you’ve been searching for.

Uncommon Names for Baby Boys

Alvin Peyton Arnie Avi Bennett Cary Dalton Declan Emery Erskine Leighton Lyle Merrick Raffiel Tancredi Tracy Eason Evans Finn Lawson Bailey Bentley Benton Braxton Burke Anders Barrett Eagan Grady Harley Lonnie Marion Daylen Greyson Raiden Ryder

Cool Baby Boy Names

Orme Ivan Bassel Hayden Logan Ollie Walker Wyatt Everet Hugo Cadogan

Baby Boy Names Inspired by the Natural World

Peak Puma Warren Arbor Dale Fox Gray Jay Lynx Mason Pike Summit Wilder Wing

Baby Boy Names Inspired by Places

Eugene Jericho Knox Roman Rome Vermont Albion Amador Austin Bergen Camden Caspian Ellis Everest Garrison Harlem Hudson Kent Lowell Memphis

Baby Boy Names Inspired by Space

Jett Leo Orion Apollo Archer Armstrong Astro Galileo Jupiter Oberon Phoenix Rocket Solar

Classically Cool Baby Boy Names

Amir Armondo Brookes Bruce Buck Cedrick Darius Ezra Gustavo Howie Jace Jermaine Leroy Matteo Naeem Pierre Terrell Omar Terrence Irvin

Baby Boy Names Inspired by the Arts

Lawrence Marcel Norman Romare Mies Leonardo Ang Arlo Jasper Winslow

Baby Boy Names With a Musical Ring

Cole Dion Nico Rufus Hendrix Waylon Axel Jax Miles Willie Andre

Famously Memorable Baby Boy Names

Denzel Khalid Ashton Dax Dean Elon Keanu Reynolds Idris Ira Liam Oliver Ethan Samuel Hudson Aaron Colton Cooper Robert Vin Legend

Creative Baby Boy Names

Angus Harnan Henley Izaak Jayden Meyer Milton Otis Ronin King

Historic Baby Boy Names

Marcus Remington Abe Booker Carter Cato Churchill Cornelius Demetrius Desmond Franklin Grant Grover Jessie Marco Maynard Nelson Reginald Saxon Silas Weston Napoleon

Inspired Baby Boy Names

Elian Elijah Samson Chandler Claude Cornell Dewey Esau Frances Hamilton Asa Lex Luigi McKenzie Micah Misha Moses Noah Prince Tupper Essam

Sporty Names for Baby Boys

Wesley Aiden Bradley Brady Crew Duke Flynn Nate Nolen Parker Roderick Willson

Rare Boy Names

Ahmed Alden Alfonso Ari Arturo Arvin Avery Basil Blaine Brogan Callum Carver Cecil Collins Colton Damon Darnell Dennis Dillon Edmond Elie Ernest Gillean Guy Harold Herbert Howard Hubert Hugh Hyacinth Irving Jabaar Jack Jackson Jaime Javier Jeremiah Jerry Julius Keith Landen Lee Leon Leonidas Lester Linden Mario Marv Miguel Milo Owen Perry Preston Quaid Ramone Randall Ray Reggie Riaz Russell Ryder Scout Thaddeus Theo Thurman Tripp Ward Washington Xander Zaxton Zayden

Writerly Baby Boy Names

Edgar Elliot Tristan Antoine Atticus Blake Dashiell Fitzgerald Ford Homer Jean Jedediah Langston Maddox Manuel Maurice Octavio Sawyer Scout Seamus Beckett Tyl Cosmo Dashiell Ezekiel Fitz Ishmael Jacques Laird Luca Oscar Penn Raphael Wilder Wolf Zander Zane Zephyr Malakai Malcolm Mars Matthias Micah Milo

Handsome Baby Boy Names

Abraham Ace Aiden Alastair Alexander Amare Ambrose Amos Anderson Andre Andrew Angus Arlo Armstrong Asher Ashton Aspen Atlas Atticus August Axel Barrett Beau Beckett Beckham Benedict Benjamin Benji Bennett Benson Benton Booker Braxton Brent Bridger Brooks Bryant Cavanaugh Hassan Jamal Kenneth Nohea

Beautiful Baby Boy Names

Aaron Abner Adric Aidan Aldous Alf Alfred Alvin Ambrose Andris Anthony Anton Anwyll Aodhán Aquila Arlo Armand Arthur Avi Axel Barney Baxter Bede Bernard Bertram Bram Brogan Caleb Cam Campbell Carlton Carney Cash Caspian Cecil Chester Chidi Christensen Clem Clifford Clyde Cornelius Cosmo Crosby Cyril Dai Damian Damon Dashiell Dawson Dewey Dexter Ebbe Eben Egil Eli Emerson Ferdi Flick Flynn Gabe Gage Gus Hamnet Harvey Henning Herb Hugo Husayn Iggy Ike Ivo

Baby Boy Names With One Syllable

Ace Dru Gus Quinn Reese Ross Shane Shaw Tao Ty Vance Clyde Kye Wells Trent