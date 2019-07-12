Baby Names

460+ Unique Baby Boy Names That You Won’t Regret

The Social Security Administration has published lists of the most popular names every year since the late 1800s. These unique boy names weren't on them.

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
closeup of a unique baby boy sleeping in green and white striped pajamas

There are lots of great and familiar baby boy names — we all know and love Jakes, Johns, or Williams. But there are thousands of uncommon baby names worth exploring too, unique baby boy names that illuminate how special a sure-to-be-prodigious offspring will be. And while parents may agree about wanting a unique baby boy name, that might mean cool and unusual to one and historic or old-fashioned to the other.

Choosing a meaningful baby name is never as easy as it sounds. Luckily, the Social Security Administration publishes annual lists of the most popular names each year, dating back to the 1800s. Parents considering a boy name like Noah, Elijah, Mason, or Logan should know their baby boy will be in good company, as those names are among the top 10 most popular boy names every year. But the Social Security lists also tell us which baby boy names are uncommon. If you’re looking for original or unusual boy names — ones that will set your kid apart from the Jacks and Bens in his class and keep things interesting, we’ve got you covered. This list of 460-plus unique boy names just might include the name you’ve been searching for.

Uncommon Names for Baby Boys

  1. Alvin
  2. Peyton
  3. Arnie
  4. Avi
  5. Bennett
  6. Cary
  7. Dalton
  8. Declan
  9. Emery
  10. Erskine
  11. Leighton
  12. Lyle
  13. Merrick
  14. Raffiel
  15. Tancredi
  16. Tracy
  17. Eason
  18. Evans
  19. Finn
  20. Lawson
  21. Bailey
  22. Bentley
  23. Benton
  24. Braxton
  25. Burke
  26. Anders
  27. Barrett
  28. Eagan
  29. Grady
  30. Harley
  31. Lonnie
  32. Marion
  33. Daylen
  34. Greyson
  35. Raiden
  36. Ryder

Cool Baby Boy Names

  1. Orme
  2. Ivan
  3. Bassel
  4. Hayden
  5. Logan
  6. Ollie
  7. Walker
  8. Wyatt
  9. Everet
  10. Hugo
  11. Cadogan

Baby Boy Names Inspired by the Natural World

  1. Peak
  2. Puma
  3. Warren
  4. Arbor
  5. Dale
  6. Fox
  7. Gray
  8. Jay
  9. Lynx
  10. Mason
  11. Pike
  12. Summit
  13. Wilder
  14. Wing

Baby Boy Names Inspired by Places

  1. Eugene
  2. Jericho
  3. Knox
  4. Roman
  5. Rome
  6. Vermont
  7. Albion
  8. Amador
  9. Austin
  10. Bergen
  11. Camden
  12. Caspian
  13. Ellis
  14. Everest
  15. Garrison
  16. Harlem
  17. Hudson
  18. Kent
  19. Lowell
  20. Memphis

Baby Boy Names Inspired by Space

  1. Jett
  2. Leo
  3. Orion
  4. Apollo
  5. Archer
  6. Armstrong
  7. Astro
  8. Galileo
  9. Jupiter
  10. Oberon
  11. Phoenix
  12. Rocket
  13. Solar

Classically Cool Baby Boy Names

  1. Amir
  2. Armondo
  3. Brookes
  4. Bruce
  5. Buck
  6. Cedrick
  7. Darius
  8. Ezra
  9. Gustavo
  10. Howie
  11. Jace
  12. Jermaine
  13. Leroy
  14. Matteo
  15. Naeem
  16. Pierre
  17. Terrell
  18. Omar
  19. Terrence
  20. Irvin

Baby Boy Names Inspired by the Arts

  1. Lawrence
  2. Marcel
  3. Norman
  4. Romare
  5. Mies
  6. Leonardo
  7. Ang
  8. Arlo
  9. Jasper
  10. Winslow

Baby Boy Names With a Musical Ring

  1. Cole
  2. Dion
  3. Nico
  4. Rufus
  5. Hendrix
  6. Waylon
  7. Axel
  8. Jax
  9. Miles
  10. Willie
  11. Andre

Famously Memorable Baby Boy Names

  1. Denzel
  2. Khalid
  3. Ashton
  4. Dax
  5. Dean
  6. Elon
  7. Keanu
  8. Reynolds
  9. Idris
  10. Ira
  11. Liam
  12. Oliver
  13. Ethan
  14. Samuel
  15. Hudson
  16. Aaron
  17. Colton
  18. Cooper
  19. Robert
  20. Vin
  21. Legend

Creative Baby Boy Names

  1. Angus
  2. Harnan
  3. Henley
  4. Izaak
  5. Jayden
  6. Meyer
  7. Milton
  8. Otis
  9. Ronin
  10. King

Historic Baby Boy Names

  1. Marcus
  2. Remington
  3. Abe
  4. Booker
  5. Carter
  6. Cato
  7. Churchill
  8. Cornelius
  9. Demetrius
  10. Desmond
  11. Franklin
  12. Grant
  13. Grover
  14. Jessie
  15. Marco
  16. Maynard
  17. Nelson
  18. Reginald
  19. Saxon
  20. Silas
  21. Weston
  22. Napoleon

Inspired Baby Boy Names

  1. Elian
  2. Elijah
  3. Samson
  4. Chandler
  5. Claude
  6. Cornell
  7. Dewey
  8. Esau
  9. Frances
  10. Hamilton
  11. Asa
  12. Lex
  13. Luigi
  14. McKenzie
  15. Micah
  16. Misha
  17. Moses
  18. Noah
  19. Prince
  20. Tupper
  21. Essam

Sporty Names for Baby Boys

  1. Wesley
  2. Aiden
  3. Bradley
  4. Brady
  5. Crew
  6. Duke
  7. Flynn
  8. Nate
  9. Nolen
  10. Parker
  11. Roderick
  12. Willson

Rare Boy Names

  1. Ahmed
  2. Alden
  3. Alfonso
  4. Ari
  5. Arturo
  6. Arvin
  7. Avery
  8. Basil
  9. Blaine
  10. Brogan
  11. Callum
  12. Carver
  13. Cecil
  14. Collins
  15. Colton
  16. Damon
  17. Darnell
  18. Dennis
  19. Dillon
  20. Edmond
  21. Elie
  22. Ernest
  23. Gillean
  24. Guy
  25. Harold
  26. Herbert
  27. Howard
  28. Hubert
  29. Hugh
  30. Hyacinth
  31. Irving
  32. Jabaar
  33. Jack
  34. Jackson
  35. Jaime
  36. Javier
  37. Jeremiah
  38. Jerry
  39. Julius
  40. Keith
  41. Landen
  42. Lee
  43. Leon
  44. Leonidas
  45. Lester
  46. Linden
  47. Mario
  48. Marv
  49. Miguel
  50. Milo
  51. Owen
  52. Perry
  53. Preston
  54. Quaid
  55. Ramone
  56. Randall
  57. Ray
  58. Reggie
  59. Riaz
  60. Russell
  61. Ryder
  62. Scout
  63. Thaddeus
  64. Theo
  65. Thurman
  66. Tripp
  67. Ward
  68. Washington
  69. Xander
  70. Zaxton
  71. Zayden

Writerly Baby Boy Names

  1. Edgar
  2. Elliot
  3. Tristan
  4. Antoine
  5. Atticus
  6. Blake
  7. Dashiell
  8. Fitzgerald
  9. Ford
  10. Homer
  11. Jean
  12. Jedediah
  13. Langston
  14. Maddox
  15. Manuel
  16. Maurice
  17. Octavio
  18. Sawyer
  19. Scout
  20. Seamus
  21. Beckett
  22. Tyl
  23. Cosmo
  24. Dashiell
  25. Ezekiel
  26. Fitz
  27. Ishmael
  28. Jacques
  29. Laird
  30. Luca
  31. Oscar
  32. Penn
  33. Raphael
  34. Wilder
  35. Wolf
  36. Zander
  37. Zane
  38. Zephyr
  39. Malakai
  40. Malcolm
  41. Mars
  42. Matthias
  43. Micah
  44. Milo

Handsome Baby Boy Names

  1. Abraham
  2. Ace
  3. Aiden
  4. Alastair
  5. Alexander
  6. Amare
  7. Ambrose
  8. Amos
  9. Anderson
  10. Andre
  11. Andrew
  12. Angus
  13. Arlo
  14. Armstrong
  15. Asher
  16. Ashton
  17. Aspen
  18. Atlas
  19. Atticus
  20. August
  21. Axel
  22. Barrett
  23. Beau
  24. Beckett
  25. Beckham
  26. Benedict
  27. Benjamin
  28. Benji
  29. Bennett
  30. Benson
  31. Benton
  32. Booker
  33. Braxton
  34. Brent
  35. Bridger
  36. Brooks
  37. Bryant
  38. Cavanaugh
  39. Hassan
  40. Jamal
  41. Kenneth
  42. Nohea

Beautiful Baby Boy Names

  1. Aaron
  2. Abner
  3. Adric
  4. Aidan
  5. Aldous
  6. Alf
  7. Alfred
  8. Alvin
  9. Ambrose
  10. Andris
  11. Anthony
  12. Anton
  13. Anwyll
  14. Aodhán
  15. Aquila
  16. Arlo
  17. Armand
  18. Arthur
  19. Avi
  20. Axel
  21. Barney
  22. Baxter
  23. Bede
  24. Bernard
  25. Bertram
  26. Bram
  27. Brogan
  28. Caleb
  29. Cam
  30. Campbell
  31. Carlton
  32. Carney
  33. Cash
  34. Caspian
  35. Cecil
  36. Chester
  37. Chidi
  38. Christensen
  39. Clem
  40. Clifford
  41. Clyde
  42. Cornelius
  43. Cosmo
  44. Crosby
  45. Cyril
  46. Dai
  47. Damian
  48. Damon
  49. Dashiell
  50. Dawson
  51. Dewey
  52. Dexter
  53. Ebbe
  54. Eben
  55. Egil
  56. Eli
  57. Emerson
  58. Ferdi
  59. Flick
  60. Flynn
  61. Gabe
  62. Gage
  63. Gus
  64. Hamnet
  65. Harvey
  66. Henning
  67. Herb
  68. Hugo
  69. Husayn
  70. Iggy
  71. Ike
  72. Ivo

Baby Boy Names With One Syllable

  1. Ace
  2. Dru
  3. Gus
  4. Quinn
  5. Reese
  6. Ross
  7. Shane
  8. Shaw
  9. Tao
  10. Ty
  11. Vance
  12. Clyde
  13. Kye
  14. Wells
  15. Trent

This article was originally published on