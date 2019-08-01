233 Old Fashioned Baby Names for Boys and Girls
In case grandpa's name won't do, here are some of the best old-school baby names.
There’s a good reason so many people name their children after a favorite grandparent or great aunt. Besides the sentimental factor, old fashioned baby names (for both girls and boys) have stood the ultimate test of time, appealing to parents across generations. Foregoing trends, old fashioned baby names never go out of style, instead giving the first impression of someone wiser than their years. They’re charming and distinctive, but not too obscure. And perhaps most importantly, unlike infinity-symbol tattoos or gender reveals, old fashioned baby names age well. From classic names for girls to old-timey names for boys, these old fashioned baby names have stood the test of time.
Old Fashioned Girl Names
- Abra
- Addison
- Adeline
- Adelaide
- Agatha
- Agnes
- Alejandra
- Alice
- Alma
- Amara
- Anita
- Bea
- Bernadette
- Beatrix
- Bertie
- Bessie
- Birdie
- Blythe
- Bonnie
- Calliope
- Camille
- Carole
- Colette
- Connie
- Celia
- Clara
- Dahlia
- Daisy
- Darcy
- Dessie
- Dodie
- Dora
- Doris
- Dorothy
- Edith
- Enid
- Etta
- Eleanor
- Elaine
- Ellis
- Emily
- Emma
- Ethel
- Eugenie
- Evelyn
- Faye
- Florence
- Gabrielle
- Galatea
- Genevieve
- Georgia
- Gertie
- Greta
- Harriet
- Hattie
- Hazel
- Hilda
- Irene
- Imogen
- Inez
- Jane
- Joan
- Josephine
- Joyce
- Katherine
- Laura
- Lucille
- Lucinda
- Luisa
- Lorraine
- Lydia
- Lacy
- Liza
- Margaret
- Martha
- Marjorie
- Mathilde
- Maxine
- Miriam
- Minnie
- Mollie
- Nora
- Octavia
- Olive
- Opal
- Patricia
- Pearl
- Penelope
- Polly
- Pollyanna
- Posey
- Rolla
- Rosemary
- Ruth
- Sadie
- Sandra
- Scarlet
- Selma
- Seraphina
- Shirley
- Shoshana
- Sussanah
- Sylvia
- Trudy
- Una
- Valentina
- Vera
- Virginia
- Viola
- Violet
- Willa
- Wren
Old Fashioned Boy Names
- Abe
- Abraham
- Albert
- Ambrose
- Amos
- Ansel
- Archie
- Aron
- Arthur
- Artie
- Atticus
- August
- Barron
- Beau
- Benedict
- Bennett
- Bernard
- Blaine
- Blevins
- Brady
- Carlo
- Cassady
- Clarence
- Clellon
- Clifford
- Cole
- Cornelius
- Cyrus
- Damion
- Dean
- Earl
- Edison
- Edmund
- Erwin
- Edwin
- Elijah
- Elmer
- Elrod
- Elon
- Emmett
- Emile
- Ernest
- Ezra
- Frank
- Franklin
- Francis
- Gael
- George
- Gerald
- Gert
- Gracy
- Gunther
- Gus
- Harmon
- Harold
- Harper
- Harvey
- Hayden
- Hector
- Henry
- Herbert
- Holden
- Howard
- Hugh
- Ian
- Jasper
- Jarrett
- Jedediah
- Joel
- Julien
- Kenneth
- Lacey
- Langston
- Lee
- Lincoln
- Louis
- Lucas
- Marshall
- Mickey
- Milton
- Morgan
- Neal
- Nelson
- Neville
- Norman
- Orville
- Oscar
- Otis
- Owen
- Peyton
- Pierce
- Presley
- Preston
- Ralph
- Randall
- Rawlins
- Raymond
- Reed
- Reginald
- Richard
- Rodney
- Rollo
- Roy
- Rutherford
- Sal
- Shadrack
- Sherman
- Spencer
- Stanley
- Sterling
- Theodore
- Tobias
- Tobin
- Waldo
- Whitman
- Wilber
- Willie
- Winston
- Windsor
- Wright
- Wyatt
This article was originally published on