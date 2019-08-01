Life

233 Old Fashioned Baby Names for Boys and Girls

In case grandpa's name won't do, here are some of the best old-school baby names.

Updated: 
Originally Published: 

There’s a good reason so many people name their children after a favorite grandparent or great aunt. Besides the sentimental factor, old fashioned baby names (for both girls and boys) have stood the ultimate test of time, appealing to parents across generations. Foregoing trends, old fashioned baby names never go out of style, instead giving the first impression of someone wiser than their years. They’re charming and distinctive, but not too obscure. And perhaps most importantly, unlike infinity-symbol tattoos or gender reveals, old fashioned baby names age well. From classic names for girls to old-timey names for boys, these old fashioned baby names have stood the test of time.

Old Fashioned Girl Names

  1. Abra
  2. Addison
  3. Adeline
  4. Adelaide
  5. Agatha
  6. Agnes
  7. Alejandra
  8. Alice
  9. Alma
  10. Amara
  11. Anita
  12. Bea
  13. Bernadette
  14. Beatrix
  15. Bertie
  16. Bessie
  17. Birdie
  18. Blythe
  19. Bonnie
  20. Calliope
  21. Camille
  22. Carole
  23. Colette
  24. Connie
  25. Celia
  26. Clara
  27. Dahlia
  28. Daisy
  29. Darcy
  30. Dessie
  31. Dodie
  32. Dora
  33. Doris
  34. Dorothy
  35. Edith
  36. Enid
  37. Etta
  38. Eleanor
  39. Elaine
  40. Ellis
  41. Emily
  42. Emma
  43. Ethel
  44. Eugenie
  45. Evelyn
  46. Faye
  47. Florence
  48. Gabrielle
  49. Galatea
  50. Genevieve
  51. Georgia
  52. Gertie
  53. Greta
  54. Harriet
  55. Hattie
  56. Hazel
  57. Hilda
  58. Irene
  59. Imogen
  60. Inez
  61. Jane
  62. Joan
  63. Josephine
  64. Joyce
  65. Katherine
  66. Laura
  67. Lucille
  68. Lucinda
  69. Luisa
  70. Lorraine
  71. Lydia
  72. Lacy
  73. Liza
  74. Margaret
  75. Martha
  76. Marjorie
  77. Mathilde
  78. Maxine
  79. Miriam
  80. Minnie
  81. Mollie
  82. Nora
  83. Octavia
  84. Olive
  85. Opal
  86. Patricia
  87. Pearl
  88. Penelope
  89. Polly
  90. Pollyanna
  91. Posey
  92. Rolla
  93. Rosemary
  94. Ruth
  95. Sadie
  96. Sandra
  97. Scarlet
  98. Selma
  99. Seraphina
  100. Shirley
  101. Shoshana
  102. Sussanah
  103. Sylvia
  104. Trudy
  105. Una
  106. Valentina
  107. Vera
  108. Virginia
  109. Viola
  110. Violet
  111. Willa
  112. Wren

Old Fashioned Boy Names

  1. Abe
  2. Abraham
  3. Albert
  4. Ambrose
  5. Amos
  6. Ansel
  7. Archie
  8. Aron
  9. Arthur
  10. Artie
  11. Atticus
  12. August
  13. Barron
  14. Beau
  15. Benedict
  16. Bennett
  17. Bernard
  18. Blaine
  19. Blevins
  20. Brady
  21. Carlo
  22. Cassady
  23. Clarence
  24. Clellon
  25. Clifford
  26. Cole
  27. Cornelius
  28. Cyrus
  29. Damion
  30. Dean
  31. Earl
  32. Edison
  33. Edmund
  34. Erwin
  35. Edwin
  36. Elijah
  37. Elmer
  38. Elrod
  39. Elon
  40. Emmett
  41. Emile
  42. Ernest
  43. Ezra
  44. Frank
  45. Franklin
  46. Francis
  47. Gael
  48. George
  49. Gerald
  50. Gert
  51. Gracy
  52. Gunther
  53. Gus
  54. Harmon
  55. Harold
  56. Harper
  57. Harvey
  58. Hayden
  59. Hector
  60. Henry
  61. Herbert
  62. Holden
  63. Howard
  64. Hugh
  65. Ian
  66. Jasper
  67. Jarrett
  68. Jedediah
  69. Joel
  70. Julien
  71. Kenneth
  72. Lacey
  73. Langston
  74. Lee
  75. Lincoln
  76. Louis
  77. Lucas
  78. Marshall
  79. Mickey
  80. Milton
  81. Morgan
  82. Neal
  83. Nelson
  84. Neville
  85. Norman
  86. Orville
  87. Oscar
  88. Otis
  89. Owen
  90. Peyton
  91. Pierce
  92. Presley
  93. Preston
  94. Ralph
  95. Randall
  96. Rawlins
  97. Raymond
  98. Reed
  99. Reginald
  100. Richard
  101. Rodney
  102. Rollo
  103. Roy
  104. Rutherford
  105. Sal
  106. Shadrack
  107. Sherman
  108. Spencer
  109. Stanley
  110. Sterling
  111. Theodore
  112. Tobias
  113. Tobin
  114. Waldo
  115. Whitman
  116. Wilber
  117. Willie
  118. Winston
  119. Windsor
  120. Wright
  121. Wyatt

This article was originally published on