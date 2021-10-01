ScarJo's Mother-in-Law Tried to Get Her to Change Their 'Hippie' Baby Name

Choosing a name for your kid can be a tricky prospect. Out of the countless names floating around in the universe, you’re forced to pick just one that will be your son or daughter’s title for the rest of their life.

And to top it all off, you may face judgment from others. Even the same people who gave you your name may end up questioning you for selecting a name that is boring or weird or simply not to their liking.

Just ask Colin Jost, who hilariously revealed that his own mom was “was slightly thrown by” her son, and Scarlett Johansson giving their son the name Cosmo, wondering if maybe “it was kind of like a hippie thing.”

“She would call us after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo,'” The Weekend Update anchor told Seth Meyers on The Late Show. “And she’d be like, ‘And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.’ She was like ‘OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an ‘I,’ so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.'”

While Jost said he had no idea why his mom would prefer ‘Cosimo’ to Cosmo, he also said that his mom warmed up the name, presumably after binge-watching Seinfeld and realizing it’s a fitting tribute to everyone’s favorite hipster doofus.

Cosmo is the first child that the power couple has had together after getting married almost a year ago. ScarJo has a 7-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband. The two have chosen not to share any photos of their son to the public so far, though Jost did joke that he would be showing a photo during the interview.