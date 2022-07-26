The 10 Best Kids' Movies On HBO Max

Parenting in the world of streaming means we don’t have to be at the mercy of whichever Blu-Ray movie hasn’t been scratched up to keep our kids entertained. Now, with so many streaming platforms to choose from, we now have the ability to pick and choose. It’s better, but it’s also overwhelming! How do you find the best movies for your kids? Turns out, HBO Max bring loads of kids’ movies that are perfect to watch on a rainy day, when under the weather, or just for un.

Some might think of HBO as the home for more adult programs like Game of Thrones and Euphoria or the latest Blockbuster movies like The Batman or Free Guy. But the streaming platform also has a lot of content for the kids, including television series like Sesame Street and Dexter’s Laboratory.

Plus, there’s a good variety of movies for the young kids to watch, too — and yes, some of the classics we loved to watch as kids are on there as well! Here are the best kids’ movies you can find on HBO Max right now.

10. Spy Kids franchise (2001 – 2003)

Dimension Films

Rating: PG

The Spy Kids franchise center around the Cortez family which includes, mom and dad — Gregorio and Ingrid — and their two kids, Carmen and Juni. They’re not your regular family though, they’re spies, and trouble seems to follow them everywhere.

9. Harry Potter franchise (2001 – 2011)

Warner Bros.

Rating: PG

There’s a reason the Harry Potter franchise is as popular as it is. The world of wizarding is vast and it’s really easy to get lost in the universe. It’s one of the best to introduce your kids to, like a precursor to a lifetime of other universes they’ll want to visit again and again — like Star Wars or Marvel.

8. Paddington 2 (2018)

Studio Canal

Rating: PG

So many of us grew up reading the Paddington books and this movie not only brings that to life for us, but it’s a fun movie for the kids. Adventures, giggles, and giant bears with red hats sounds like the perfect for a lazy day at home with the kids. If you’ve delayed seeing why people freak out about Paddington, it’s time to fix that. And if you’re wondering why we’ve listed Paddington 2 here, it’s mostly because the first one it’s on HBO Max in the US, and the second one is better, anyway.

7. Nanny McPhee (2005)

Universal Pictures

Rating: PG

Nanny McPhee is a mix of humor and real-life for kids which is why it’s such a good movie. There’s a group of rambunctious kids who hate their nannies and have been able to shoo each one away. Well, that is until Nanny McPhee came around and sprinkled her magic on everything — but not Poppins style.

6. Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

Warner Bros. Animation

Rating: PG

Take one of the most fun TV shows for kids and turn it into a feature-length movie, and it’s a recipe that can not go wrong. This has all the adventures and antics our kids love about the television show and amps it up for this hilarious, and memorable story.

5. The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)

Warner Bros.

Rating: PG

What happens when you combine your kids’ favorite toys with their favorite superhero? You get this movie, and The LEGO Batman movie takes kids into the world of building blocks with the silliness of Batman played in a way we’re not used to. Bonus points because parents will laugh at some of the jokes, too.

4. The Goonies (1985)

Warner Bros.

Rating: PG

Yes, the same ‘80s movie that you loved is also on HBO Max so you can relive it all over again with them. This movie, which was more of a cult classic than a blockbuster hit, is one of the rare ones from our past that hasn’t been remade yet — and it’s totally worth the re-watch!

3. Bee Movie (2007)

Warner Bros.

Rating: PG

We firmly believe that Bee Movie didn’t get the fanfare it deserved when it came out. The movie is very much like a coming-of-age movie for a bee who is about to venture off into adulthood. But he’s got a lot of questions, a healthy dose of skepticism, and it has a hilarious Ray Liotta cameo that everyone should see.

2. Dark Crystal (1982)

Universal Pictures

Rating: PG

If your kid likes movies that are slightly darker this movie is a fantasy adventure with characters that are as unique now as they were back in the ‘80s. The Dark Cyrstal is a cult classic for a reason. Sure, it’s a little scary, but we love this deeply weird movie today just as much as we did back then.

1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Warner Bros.

Rating: PG

Chances are that many of our kids know who the Ninja Turtles are, but if they haven’t watched the ‘90s version of the movie, then they don’t really know the Turtles. Whether the kids spend the movie deep into the storyline and wanting to join the pizza-eating turtles or they laugh and roll their eyes during the movie, it’s a must-watch.

