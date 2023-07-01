This List Of The Most Popular Rides At Disney World Will Definitely Divide Die-Hard Fans

There are a lot of reasons people love going to Walt Disney World. For some, it’s the atmosphere, food, and crowds, while others look forward to the unique rides at the park. But not all rides are made the same or are equally beloved, and a new list has narrowed down the most popular rides at Disney World. There are some clear favorites that will divide die-hard Disney fans.

MagicGuides sought to find out which rides were the favorite among Walt Disney World parks, including Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Epcot, and Magic Kingdom Park. To do this, they analyzed the rides based on three key factors: average monthly search volume for each ride, Instagram hashtags, and Tripadvisor ratings. Those factors were then combined to create an index and a total score; the higher the score, the more popular the ride.

“The research revealed that Magic Kingdom, the oldest and most-recognized area of Walt Disney World, was the clear leader of popular rides, with six out of the top 10 most beloved rides located at the Magic Kingdom Park, and seven out of the top 15,” MagicGuides revealed.

As for whether these rides are really the most popular — as in if they get the most foot traffic or have the longest lines — we don’t know that for sure. Only Genie+ does. And the first ride on the list is definitely not the most visited — because it’s not even open anymore.

After sorting out the results, there was one clear winner — the no-longer-existing, and deeply controversial, Splash Mountain, based on Song of the South, an old Disney film that the NAACP has said “helps to perpetuate a dangerously glorified picture of slavery,” and that is so out-of-touch that it’s never even been, and never will be, put on Disney+.

The ride “has always been a favorite among fans and receives an average of 205,193 monthly searches, 323,813 Instagram hashtags, and a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor,” MagicGuides explains. Interestingly, this ride remains the top favorite despite it being closed for renovations, to reimagine the ride as a decidedly more inclusive and updated Princess and the Frog theme.

Rounding out the top three most popular rides includes Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Space Mountain, which is located in Magic Kingdom.

Here are the 15 most popular rides at Disney World:

Splash Mountain The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Space Mountain It's a Small World Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Expedition Everest Haunted Mansion Big Thunder Mountain Star Tours Jungle Cruise Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith Avatar Flight of Passage TRON Lightcycle / Run Toy Story Mania Soarin’ Around the World

To read the full report, including the most popular Disney World rides for each state, check out MagicGuides.