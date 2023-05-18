For families who have been wanting to visit Disney World but have been concerned about the price, there’s some good news as we head into the summer. Walt Disney World is offering a new type of ticket they’re calling the 4-Park Magic Ticket, and it’s a really good deal that also helps you plan your itinerary. Here’s what you need to know.

According to Walt Disney World, starting May 23, 2023, Disney hopefuls can purchase a new 4-day, 4-Park Magic Ticket that will allow you to explore the “magic and thrills across the Walt Disney World theme parks” for just $99 per day, plus tax or a total price of $396 plus tax. That’s savings of upwards of $90 a day (depending on the park).

The new 4-Park Magic Ticket will allow guests to visit the four theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, visiting one each day on four separate days (the deal does not include Park Hopper, so you can’t visit more than one park per day, but take it from us, it’s a better experience to stay put).

Some important details to know about the new 4-Park Magic Ticket are that there are some blackout dates from July 1 to July 4 and September 1 to September 4, 2023, and these tickets can only be used between June 1 and September 29, 2023. The tickets expire within seven days of first use — which means you should make sure you have time to visit the four parks over four days because the tickets are also non-transferable and non-refundable.

However, if you’re a resident of Florida, there’s an even sweeter deal for you called the 4-Day Disney Summer Magic Ticket that will get you into the park for half the price of the 4-Park Magic Ticket.

Florida residents can purchase the 4-Day Disney Summer Magic Ticket giving them admission to four parks on four days for only $58 per day, plus tax, or a total price of $229 plus tax. According to Walt Disney World, they’re also offering a specially priced 3-day ticket for $70 per day plus tax or a total price of $209 plus tax.

There is more flexibility offered to Florida residents, too, including using tickets on consecutive or non-consecutive days and purchasing an upgrade to use Park Hopper and visit more than one park a day. Just like the 4-Park Magic Ticket, the 4-Day Disney Summer Magic Tickets also expire on September 29, 2023.

For full details on both special summer tickets, including any restrictions, visit Walt Disney World.