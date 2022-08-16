Coming up with a name for your baby isn't always easy. Some people regret their choice and opt to change it, which is what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did after they welcomed and named their son — initially calling him Wolf Webster — in February this year. At first, they announced their son's name, only to change it without revealing the new name. However, Kylie has recently opened up more about what led to the decision to change her son's name, and fans have theories about what the new baby name could be.

Wolf's name only stuck around for about a month because, in mid-March, Kylie shared on Instagram that Wolf wasn't “Wolf” anymore. "We just really didn't feel like it was him," she said. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

In a recent clip from The Kardashians, Kylie talks about why she changed Wolf's name, admitting the name didn’t come from her list.

“Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloe suggested, and I liked the name — it just wasn't him," she said in the clip, per Independent. The clip was filmed earlier in the year, so when Kylie was asked by her sisters if she had a new name, she replied, "No."

Since then, there's been no update on the baby boy's name. But, fans of the family still score the internet for subtle hints about what Wolf’s name might be — and some people think the Kardashian-Jenners dropped a meaningful clue recently.

Per The Sun, Kylie posted an Instagram story on Thursday showing a photo of the moon without any other context. Although that seems pretty mundane, her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, posted a moon picture the same day.

Fans took that idea and ran with it. On a Reddit thread, someone called that "Moon Webster" was Kylie's son's new name. Others in the thread speculated that her son might be named Sunni, Knight, Jacques, or Angel. So the name of Kylie's son is still anyone's guess.

But there's also a possibility that the Kardashian-Jenners will throw baby name hints about the newest member to join the family. Khloé recently welcomed a little boy, and his name details haven't been released yet either.