Kate Middleton Isn't Going To The Queen's Side & The Reason Is For Her Kids

It's hard to ignore the headlines about Queen Elizabeth, who is said not to be doing well health-wise. The 96-year-old monarch is in Scotland at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and reports are flooding in that as she is in poor health, her family is rushing to be by her side. While royal reporting is slightly mum about what’s going on, her family traveling to be with her is a sign that the Queen could be in very serious condition. However, there is one royal who has chosen to stay behind. Here's what you need to know.

According to BBC News, the Queen is "under medical supervision" after her doctors became concerned for her wellbeing. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement said. "The Queen is "comfortable."

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are said to be with the Queen already. Her daughter Princess Anne was already in Scotland, so she's also said to be with her mother. The Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex arrived at the local airport earlier today.

BBC News reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are also traveling to Balmoral, though now reports are suggesting that Markle might have stayed behind. Prince William is also said to have arrived at Balmoral, but there's at least one person missing: Kate Middleton.

It might seem unusual that Kate isn’t at Balmoral. However, according to Metro, Kate didn't rush to the Queen's side because she wanted to be available to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are having their first full day at their new school.

The first day of school is a stressful event for any kid, and yesterday was a big day, too. According to CNN, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Louis spent yesterday afternoon at their new school, the luxe Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire.

While today is technically the kids' first full day of school, yesterday, the school hosted a "settling in the afternoon," which sounds like a good way to ease kids into a new school — helping kids and parents deal with their anxiety about a big new change. The event is held at the school to welcome new students and their families into the school community before the first day of term, CNN reports.

This is the first year all three Cambridge kids will be at the same school together. Prince George is entering grade 5, Princess Charlotte is going into grade 3, and Prince Louis is in pre-prep classes.

While the school holds an annual event the day before classes, in previous years, Prince William and Kate have always accompanied their kids to the first meeting at school. Yes, it's a photo op — they're royals, after all — but it's a great way to ease the anxiety of weary kids on that first day. And it's a smart move for parents who might also be anxious about the new routine.

Kate staying behind amid the Queen’s health issues is clearly a solid move as a parent. In times of chaos — and this probably feels chaotic for the kids, who are starting at their new school for the first time, and are likely worried about the health of their grandmother, one of the most famous figures in the world — Kate sticking behind to help them stick to a routine will help. Not upending their days in a time of great, real-life upheaval, and being a consistent and solid figure today will help them greatly.

After all, we easily forget that although they're a part of a monarchy and super famous, the royals are family. When something stressful and challenging like this happens in a family, as parents, it often means having to juggle the hearts and feelings of our kids with our own. And Kate staying behind for her kids is simply good parenting.