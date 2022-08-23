The Royal Kids' New School is Ridiculously Luxe — And Has Ancient Royal History

Significant changes are on the way for the Cambridge kids. After a lot of whispers, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) have confirmed their kids are attending a very posh new school full of ancient royal history. In addition, the kids will make a move later this summer when the family leaves Kensington Palace to Windsor.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will start at Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire, in September, per People.

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea, where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively, and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children that shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas's," a statement from Kensington Palace reads.

Not shockingly, Lambrook School isn't your average, everyday kind of school. It’s a co-educational boarding school that has approximately 560 students set on 52 acres of countryside. So, there’s lots of privacy, and a lot of space to run around.

Lambrook focuses less on how old a student is and instead makes classrooms based on the ability of students between 3 and 13 years old. Students are exposed to a lot of sports, arts, and space to find what they excel at. School lessons are only 35-minutes long, and there's a big focus on sports and artistic endeavors, too. There's scuba diving, polo, fencing, and horse riding. For real!

Plus, yes, really, there's an indoor pool, an AstroTurf soccer field, and a nine-hole golf course. The school also focuses on music and drama, plus filmmaking, cooking, animation, and technology classes. Lambrook School recently built a $7 million technology and design building that has the state of the art computers, science labs, and art studio.

This school sounds like (an expensive) dream come true, and it's no surprise that Prince William and Kate Middleton feel confident in enrolling all three of their kiddos into the program. While the school is a boarding school, like one Prince William and Prince Harry attended when they were kids, the Cambridge kids won't be sleeping at the school. Instead, they’ll be day students, which is especially helpful since the family is rumored to be moving into Adelaide Cottage, which will only be 15 minutes from the new school.

Another fun tidbit about this school is that it's got some fascinating ancient royal history behind it as well. According to People, the school has educated a lot of little royals right from the beginning. The school opened in 1860 to educate the sons of Windsor Castel courtiers. Then in 1878, Queen Victoria's grandsons, Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein and Prince Christian Victor, were students.