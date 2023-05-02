All Eyes On James Bond At The Met Gala 2023

Pierce Brosnan did James Bond proud at 2023 Met Gala with a dark, perfectly fitting tux with a subtle floral pattern that was peerless through the night. Yes, Bond was one of the best-dressed man in attendance — would we have it any other way? Although it's been over 20 years since Brosnan played James Bond, his Met Gala looked proved once again, that nobody dresses better than 007.

Okay, so, you might think that historically, Bond's sartorial choices would have had him ditch the flowers and go for straight black. But that would mean you’ve totally forgotten about Bond’s slick pink shirt in Diamonds Are Forever, or some of Brosnan’s casual 007 looks in the 1990s. In a sense, Pierce Brosnan looks more like James Bond in 2023 than ever before. The fit of this tux, the simplicity, and the cool demeanor — topped with a crisp bow tie and tinted sunglasses — are all just right for the secret agent.

Pierce’s was a Tom Ford suit, while his wife, Keely Shaye Smith wore a very Bond-esque gown from Monique Lhuillier.

The character of James Bond first wore a tux in Sean Connery’s debut, Dr. No in 1962, in his very first scene. But, it wasn’t until the Pierce Brosnan era which James Bond wore a tux exclusively in the famous opening sequence. Brosnan first wore a tux as Bond in the 1995 film GoldenEye, in which he was rocking a shirt from Sulka and a dinner jacket from William Halstead. In his last appearance as Bond in 2002, Brosnan wore a tux from Brioni which was actually midnight blue.

In almost every way, Pierce Brosnan’s Tom Ford look at the Meta Gala is actually better than his James Bond tuxes. The man is 69 years but only the silver hair would tell you he’s much older than in his Bond days (when he was in his 40s). As the Bond producers search for a replacement for Daniel Craig, one has to wonder — why not just bring back Pierce Brosnan?