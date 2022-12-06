Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have two kids together — Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6. And although she and her husband are famous Hollywood actors, they have no qualms with publicly talking about how they parent in their own way. Kunis and Kutcher have been open about their bathing rules for their kids, their open door bathroom policy, and their plans to not leave their fortune to their kids when that time comes. Now, she’s sharing how she and Kutcher discuss heavy topics with their kids, including world events.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Kunis touched on several topics, including the war in Ukraine, where Kunis was born, and raising $37 million to go toward people displaced by the war. Kunis also spoke about how she and Kutcher talk to their kids about difficult world events.

“[Our daughter] Wyatt is 8, and [our son] Dimitri is almost 6. Children's brains, as beautiful and rich as they are, aren't capable of digesting this amount of information all at once,” she explained.

“So we give them enough to understand what's happening in the world without the details. Do they know that these two countries are at war? Yes. Do they know innocent people are dying? Yes. But we don't watch the news with them,” Kunis continued.

The approach to hard subjects that Kunis and Kutcher have for their kids is in line with parenting advice we’ve heard for years. Cable news is scary for us as parents, but hearing and seeing some things can lead to real trauma and anxiety for children.

Kunis really nails it home, however, telling PEOPLE, “They don't need the visuals. We just want them to understand the world is bigger than they are.”

The mom of two said that in a year that’s been really tough, she’s thankful for her kids and their outlook on life. Calling it “cheesy,” Kunis shared that her kids have brought her a lot of hope this year.

“They have this natural ability to provide empathy without having to be taught,” Kunis explained. “They have the desire to help without having to be asked. Kids today think more globally than I was raised to. It makes them aware the world around them is so much bigger, and they get a better sense of what they can provide,” she continued.

“This generation of big thinkers is going to make a huge difference.”