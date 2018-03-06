Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have made millions of dollars as two of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood. Guess who’s not getting any of that money, though? That’s right, their kids. At least according to Kutcher in an interview from 2018, the couple won’t be leaving a dime to their now 8-year-old daughter, Wyatt, or 5-year-old son, Dimitri.

In 2018, Kutcher appeared as a guest on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and told Shepard that he and Kunis had no plans to bequeath their money to the kids. Instead, he said, they want to leave it to people who actually need it.

“I’m not setting up a trust for them,” Kutcher revealed. “We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things.”

The 40-year-old actor said at the time that his kids were already “living a really privileged life and they don’t even know it,” but that he and Kunis are doing what they can to keep them from growing up spoiled or entitled. One thing he did say he would do, however, is offer financial support if one of the kids came to him with a real business plan or had an idea that they are genuinely passionate about.

“If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it. But they’re not getting trusts,” he said.

Kunis seems to be on the same page with her husband when it comes to the future of their estate, as she has previously expressed her desire to avoid raising kids who do nothing but live off her and her husband’s wealth.”Yeah, we’re not gonna raise assholes,” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight in October of 2017.“There’s enough assholes in this world! We don’t need to contribute.”

Kunis and Kutcher have made a number of headlines for their seemingly super grounded, and occasionally controversial, approach to parenting their kids: from utilizing recycling to make a very fun, low waste and low cost craft experience called “Happy Trash” in 2021 to openly admitting in 2022 that they have an open-door-bathroom policy, the parents are pretty openly just like the rest of us. And that’s not even mentioning one of their most notorious parenting hacks they revealed in a 2021 episode of Armchair Expert they appeared on together: that they don’t give their kids baths unless they’re basically visibly dirty.