JLo Opens Up About "Amazing Coparent" Jennifer Garner & Blended Family Struggles

Positive co-parenting for the win! Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo, recently opened up about life after marriage with Ben Affleck and how they prioritize healthy relationships within their blended family. The multi-hyphenate Grammy winner also gave a shoutout to Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner. Here’s what she said about the struggles and her goals when it comes to co-parenting.

Appearing in the December issue of Vogue, JLo talks about the process of blending her family with Affleck’s, saying they’re “learning about parenting from each other.” Between them, they have five kids, Affleck’s daughters with Garner, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son, 10-year-old Samuel, and JLo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," JLo says of the process of supporting and blending their families. And she’s thankful that Affleck’s ex, Garner, “is an amazing co-parent,” adding, “they work really well together.”

For their family, JLo said they’re really focusing on building trust and ensuring the kids know they’re on their side, while admitting that her kids are, indeed, teenagers.

"They're teens," she said about her Emme and Max. "But it's going really well so far."

As for what role JLo wants to take for Ben’s kids and vice versa? “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him,” she explained. “Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

JLo and Affleck have rekindled their relationship after previously calling off their engagement in 2004. The two became engaged again in April 2022, getting married in Las Vegas three months later in July, followed by a second, larger wedding in August.

Blending the families has always appeared to be a major priority for JLo. When she announced her Vegas wedding to Ben, she shared: “We are so grateful to have... a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moments of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with."