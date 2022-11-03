Anna Faris On Coparenting With Chris Pratt: "It Feels Much Easier"

In 2018, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt closed the door on their romantic relationship after eight years of marriage. While their divorce became official, the ex-couple made a promise to each other to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son, Jack, who was six years old at the time. Now, four years later, Jack is ten years old, and both Faris and Pratt have re-married new partners, but their co-parenting relationship remains strong.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Faris talked about her relationship with Pratt and his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Faris shared. “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

Speaking further, Faris gave high praise for Katherine, Jack’s “awesome” stepmom. “She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack,” Faris added.

While the co-parents aren’t celebrating the upcoming holidays together, being able to do that in the future sounds like something they would love to do.

“We won’t have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays,” Faris explained. “And I do think we can. But right now, we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere.”

Continues Faris, “I’m happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

Katherine previously spoke about her relationship with Faris after launching her own podcast. Faris hosts a popular podcast herself, and Katherine says she looks up to her.

“[Anna] has an incredibly successful podcast [Unqualified],” she said. “I really admire all the work that she’s done, and she’s definitely an expert at it. Learning from her is another huge gift.”

That their coparenting relationship is a positive one isn’t all of that much of a surprise. At least in the terms of their divorce several years ago, Pratt and Faris both made sure they would be able to put their son, Jack, first, by agreeing to live within five miles of each other until Jack hit the sixth grade and to give each other lots of advanced notice before traveling out of state or out of the country.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another,” Chris Pratt said in 2017 amid the divorce.