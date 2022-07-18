JLo’s Marriage Announcement Sends A Sweet Message To Blended Families

They said, "I do!" Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in a surprise Vegas-style wedding over the weekend. Approximately 20 years after they called off their engagement and went their separate ways, the couple’s rekindled love story has a happy ending. A statement they shared after their July 16 wedding is more than just a saga worthy of a rom-com — it's a beautiful message on blended families.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," JLo shared in her newsletter, confirming the rumors that she and Ben had gotten married, according to CNN.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday," JLo continued. "All of us wanting the same thing—for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight," she shared. "They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

Along with sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their big day, the pair acknowledged their unique love story, which brought them back together 20 years after their breakup. JLo and Ben were initially engaged in 2002 but called off their plans a year later, separating and becoming parents individually.

Ben married Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids: 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel. JLo was married to Marc Anthony for ten years, and they share 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Now with five kids between them, the statement celebrated their blended family and all the love that comes with it. "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love.' We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," the statement detailed.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moments of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with."

"Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for," the statement continued before signing off: "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."