It may be more widely recognized for its music, food, and hospitality, but the American South has a lesser-known talent for producing beautiful, badass baby names. In the south, girl names and boy names alike evoke grace and tradition. The South’s baby names can range from classic and charming to eclectic and country, but all Southern names are fit for a badass cowboy or cowgirl. For parents in search of a baby name that neither blends in with the crowd nor warrants teasing, Southern baby names, which strike the perfect balance between classic and country, are the way to go. Plus, they have a way of rolling off the tongue beautifully — go ahead and say Harper, Dawson, or Everleigh aloud. Like a breeze rolling through the treetops in Savannah, isn’t it? Whether you’re in need of great names for boys or girls, the South delivers.

Southern Baby Boy Names

Aaron Abott Aldon Albion Ace Alden Ambrose Anse Ardy Armstid Augustus Bailey Barlow Baron Blade Blaine Billy Bennett Benton Baxter Beau Bernard Blanche Brooks Byron Carlisle Cash Copeland Darl Dawson Davis Dewey Duke Earl Elliot Edison Emmet Emerson Everette Ezekiel Francis Gail Giles Gillespie Graham Grady Greer Gunner Hayes Hank Hucksley Harrison Homer Houston Howard Hunter Jake Jasper Jackson Jebediah Jefferson Lafe Landon Lawson Lester Keaton Knox MacGowan Marcus Mason Merle Magnus Moseley Nolan Orville Percy Pratt Preston Quinton Ramsey Redmond Riley Samson Simon Spencer Sterling Stratton Tanner Tate Theodore Troy Tuck Tucker Vardaman Vernon Victor Wade Walker Watson Waylon Warrick Webb Wesley Weston Whitfield Wilder Wilson Winston Wyatt Wylie Yates

Southern Baby Girl Names

Addison Abilene Abigail Anna May Ada Anabella Birdie Barbara Blaire Betsy Bea Bettie Beatrix Bobbie Brandy Brighton Brinley Caddy Celia Caroline Charlotte Carlin Clarise Clementine Cora Dolly Dixie Dilsey Daisy Declan Dottie Effie Everleigh Eloise Ella Ellie Emillene Etta Georgia Glory Frances Frankie Florence Frony Henrietta Hattie Ida Ima Isabelle Ingram Jewel Joanna Jolene JoEllen Kasey Kitty Lacey Lala Lena Letta Lorraine Lottie Louise Loretta Lucille Lulu Mae Mabel Mannie Margaret Maribelle Marilyn Magnolia Millie Mellie Molly Monroe Myrtle Nessie Nellie Nora Opal Presley Priscilla Prudence Rita Ruby Sage Savannah Scarlette Sophonsiba Stella Shelby Selena Sugar Tennie Tomey Trudy Tillie Velma Virginia Violet Vivian Viola Whitney Wilma Willow

Southern Baby Names For Everyone

Abel Atticus Blake Brannon Cecil Clover Collins Constance Darcy Ellison Gale Greyson Hale Harley Harper Jean Julep Kennedy Lake Palmer Parris Quinn Raleigh Reagan Reese Rowan Sawyer Singer Sutton Taylor Wells Willard Winnie

As you can see, nobody does baby names quite like the South. And with so many to choose one, it’s easy to settle on a name that’s fun and unique.