251 Sweet Southern Baby Names for Boys and Girls
Wouldn't your kid be such a badass Birdie or Greer?
It may be more widely recognized for its music, food, and hospitality, but the American South has a lesser-known talent for producing beautiful, badass baby names. In the south, girl names and boy names alike evoke grace and tradition. The South’s baby names can range from classic and charming to eclectic and country, but all Southern names are fit for a badass cowboy or cowgirl. For parents in search of a baby name that neither blends in with the crowd nor warrants teasing, Southern baby names, which strike the perfect balance between classic and country, are the way to go. Plus, they have a way of rolling off the tongue beautifully — go ahead and say Harper, Dawson, or Everleigh aloud. Like a breeze rolling through the treetops in Savannah, isn’t it? Whether you’re in need of great names for boys or girls, the South delivers.
Southern Baby Boy Names
- Aaron
- Abott
- Aldon
- Albion
- Ace
- Alden
- Ambrose
- Anse
- Ardy
- Armstid
- Augustus
- Bailey
- Barlow
- Baron
- Blade
- Blaine
- Billy
- Bennett
- Benton
- Baxter
- Beau
- Bernard
- Blanche
- Brooks
- Byron
- Carlisle
- Cash
- Copeland
- Darl
- Dawson
- Davis
- Dewey
- Duke
- Earl
- Elliot
- Edison
- Emmet
- Emerson
- Everette
- Ezekiel
- Francis
- Gail
- Giles
- Gillespie
- Graham
- Grady
- Greer
- Gunner
- Hayes
- Hank
- Hucksley
- Harrison
- Homer
- Houston
- Howard
- Hunter
- Jake
- Jasper
- Jackson
- Jebediah
- Jefferson
- Lafe
- Landon
- Lawson
- Lester
- Keaton
- Knox
- MacGowan
- Marcus
- Mason
- Merle
- Magnus
- Moseley
- Nolan
- Orville
- Percy
- Pratt
- Preston
- Quinton
- Ramsey
- Redmond
- Riley
- Samson
- Simon
- Spencer
- Sterling
- Stratton
- Tanner
- Tate
- Theodore
- Troy
- Tuck
- Tucker
- Vardaman
- Vernon
- Victor
- Wade
- Walker
- Watson
- Waylon
- Warrick
- Webb
- Wesley
- Weston
- Whitfield
- Wilder
- Wilson
- Winston
- Wyatt
- Wylie
- Yates
Southern Baby Girl Names
- Addison
- Abilene
- Abigail
- Anna May
- Ada
- Anabella
- Birdie
- Barbara
- Blaire
- Betsy
- Bea
- Bettie
- Beatrix
- Bobbie
- Brandy
- Brighton
- Brinley
- Caddy
- Celia
- Caroline
- Charlotte
- Carlin
- Clarise
- Clementine
- Cora
- Dolly
- Dixie
- Dilsey
- Daisy
- Declan
- Dottie
- Effie
- Everleigh
- Eloise
- Ella
- Ellie
- Emillene
- Etta
- Georgia
- Glory
- Frances
- Frankie
- Florence
- Frony
- Henrietta
- Hattie
- Ida
- Ima
- Isabelle
- Ingram
- Jewel
- Joanna
- Jolene
- JoEllen
- Kasey
- Kitty
- Lacey
- Lala
- Lena
- Letta
- Lorraine
- Lottie
- Louise
- Loretta
- Lucille
- Lulu
- Mae
- Mabel
- Mannie
- Margaret
- Maribelle
- Marilyn
- Magnolia
- Millie
- Mellie
- Molly
- Monroe
- Myrtle
- Nessie
- Nellie
- Nora
- Opal
- Presley
- Priscilla
- Prudence
- Rita
- Ruby
- Sage
- Savannah
- Scarlette
- Sophonsiba
- Stella
- Shelby
- Selena
- Sugar
- Tennie
- Tomey
- Trudy
- Tillie
- Velma
- Virginia
- Violet
- Vivian
- Viola
- Whitney
- Wilma
- Willow
Southern Baby Names For Everyone
- Abel
- Atticus
- Blake
- Brannon
- Cecil
- Clover
- Collins
- Constance
- Darcy
- Ellison
- Gale
- Greyson
- Hale
- Harley
- Harper
- Jean
- Julep
- Kennedy
- Lake
- Palmer
- Parris
- Quinn
- Raleigh
- Reagan
- Reese
- Rowan
- Sawyer
- Singer
- Sutton
- Taylor
- Wells
- Willard
- Winnie
As you can see, nobody does baby names quite like the South. And with so many to choose one, it’s easy to settle on a name that’s fun and unique.
