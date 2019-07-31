Baby Names

251 Sweet Southern Baby Names for Boys and Girls

Wouldn't your kid be such a badass Birdie or Greer?

Updated: 
Originally Published: 

It may be more widely recognized for its music, food, and hospitality, but the American South has a lesser-known talent for producing beautiful, badass baby names. In the south, girl names and boy names alike evoke grace and tradition. The South’s baby names can range from classic and charming to eclectic and country, but all Southern names are fit for a badass cowboy or cowgirl. For parents in search of a baby name that neither blends in with the crowd nor warrants teasing, Southern baby names, which strike the perfect balance between classic and country, are the way to go. Plus, they have a way of rolling off the tongue beautifully — go ahead and say Harper, Dawson, or Everleigh aloud. Like a breeze rolling through the treetops in Savannah, isn’t it? Whether you’re in need of great names for boys or girls, the South delivers.

Southern Baby Boy Names

  1. Aaron
  2. Abott
  3. Aldon
  4. Albion
  5. Ace
  6. Alden
  7. Ambrose
  8. Anse
  9. Ardy
  10. Armstid
  11. Augustus
  12. Bailey
  13. Barlow
  14. Baron
  15. Blade
  16. Blaine
  17. Billy
  18. Bennett
  19. Benton
  20. Baxter
  21. Beau
  22. Bernard
  23. Blanche
  24. Brooks
  25. Byron
  26. Carlisle
  27. Cash
  28. Copeland
  29. Darl
  30. Dawson
  31. Davis
  32. Dewey
  33. Duke
  34. Earl
  35. Elliot
  36. Edison
  37. Emmet
  38. Emerson
  39. Everette
  40. Ezekiel
  41. Francis
  42. Gail
  43. Giles
  44. Gillespie
  45. Graham
  46. Grady
  47. Greer
  48. Gunner
  49. Hayes
  50. Hank
  51. Hucksley
  52. Harrison
  53. Homer
  54. Houston
  55. Howard
  56. Hunter
  57. Jake
  58. Jasper
  59. Jackson
  60. Jebediah
  61. Jefferson
  62. Lafe
  63. Landon
  64. Lawson
  65. Lester
  66. Keaton
  67. Knox
  68. MacGowan
  69. Marcus
  70. Mason
  71. Merle
  72. Magnus
  73. Moseley
  74. Nolan
  75. Orville
  76. Percy
  77. Pratt
  78. Preston
  79. Quinton
  80. Ramsey
  81. Redmond
  82. Riley
  83. Samson
  84. Simon
  85. Spencer
  86. Sterling
  87. Stratton
  88. Tanner
  89. Tate
  90. Theodore
  91. Troy
  92. Tuck
  93. Tucker
  94. Vardaman
  95. Vernon
  96. Victor
  97. Wade
  98. Walker
  99. Watson
  100. Waylon
  101. Warrick
  102. Webb
  103. Wesley
  104. Weston
  105. Whitfield
  106. Wilder
  107. Wilson
  108. Winston
  109. Wyatt
  110. Wylie
  111. Yates

Southern Baby Girl Names

  1. Addison
  2. Abilene
  3. Abigail
  4. Anna May
  5. Ada
  6. Anabella
  7. Birdie
  8. Barbara
  9. Blaire
  10. Betsy
  11. Bea
  12. Bettie
  13. Beatrix
  14. Bobbie
  15. Brandy
  16. Brighton
  17. Brinley
  18. Caddy
  19. Celia
  20. Caroline
  21. Charlotte
  22. Carlin
  23. Clarise
  24. Clementine
  25. Cora
  26. Dolly
  27. Dixie
  28. Dilsey
  29. Daisy
  30. Declan
  31. Dottie
  32. Effie
  33. Everleigh
  34. Eloise
  35. Ella
  36. Ellie
  37. Emillene
  38. Etta
  39. Georgia
  40. Glory
  41. Frances
  42. Frankie
  43. Florence
  44. Frony
  45. Henrietta
  46. Hattie
  47. Ida
  48. Ima
  49. Isabelle
  50. Ingram
  51. Jewel
  52. Joanna
  53. Jolene
  54. JoEllen
  55. Kasey
  56. Kitty
  57. Lacey
  58. Lala
  59. Lena
  60. Letta
  61. Lorraine
  62. Lottie
  63. Louise
  64. Loretta
  65. Lucille
  66. Lulu
  67. Mae
  68. Mabel
  69. Mannie
  70. Margaret
  71. Maribelle
  72. Marilyn
  73. Magnolia
  74. Millie
  75. Mellie
  76. Molly
  77. Monroe
  78. Myrtle
  79. Nessie
  80. Nellie
  81. Nora
  82. Opal
  83. Presley
  84. Priscilla
  85. Prudence
  86. Rita
  87. Ruby
  88. Sage
  89. Savannah
  90. Scarlette
  91. Sophonsiba
  92. Stella
  93. Shelby
  94. Selena
  95. Sugar
  96. Tennie
  97. Tomey
  98. Trudy
  99. Tillie
  100. Velma
  101. Virginia
  102. Violet
  103. Vivian
  104. Viola
  105. Whitney
  106. Wilma
  107. Willow

Southern Baby Names For Everyone

  1. Abel
  2. Atticus
  3. Blake
  4. Brannon
  5. Cecil
  6. Clover
  7. Collins
  8. Constance
  9. Darcy
  10. Ellison
  11. Gale
  12. Greyson
  13. Hale
  14. Harley
  15. Harper
  16. Jean
  17. Julep
  18. Kennedy
  19. Lake
  20. Palmer
  21. Parris
  22. Quinn
  23. Raleigh
  24. Reagan
  25. Reese
  26. Rowan
  27. Sawyer
  28. Singer
  29. Sutton
  30. Taylor
  31. Wells
  32. Willard
  33. Winnie

As you can see, nobody does baby names quite like the South. And with so many to choose one, it’s easy to settle on a name that’s fun and unique.

This article was originally published on