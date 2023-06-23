The Most Popular Baby Names In Ireland Leave 'Liam' In The Dust

It’s not easy to choose a baby name and feel confident that you’ll love it forever and that your kid won’t be mad at your choice later on, too. But if you’re on the hunt for the perfect name, sometimes looking at which baby names are popular in other countries can help — like Ireland.

As the Irish Times reports, new figures have been released from the Central Statistics Office, which is similar to the U.S. Social Security Administration's baby name database, showing the baby names that are on the rise and that reached top popularity in 2022 in Ireland.

There are some beautiful names that are really popular in Ireland that we don’t hear as often in the U.S., like Oisin, which means “little deer,” and Freya, which means “lady.” For those who are looking for Irish baby names other than Liam — which has famously been the most popular baby boy name across the U.S. for a long time — this is a great list.

So if Liam is been-there, done-that, there are plenty more unique Irish names that are getting some attention that might spark some creativity for you. For example, the name Tomás is quickly rising in the country and has jumped 42 names, landing at spot 77. For the girls, Éala is the fastest-rising name in popularity, jumping 86 places to land at spot 91.

There are some newcomers in the top 100 lists for Ireland, too. For boys, Blake and Cody cracked the top 100 list, and for girls, Phoebe, Hailey, and Ayda have joined the rest of the top 100 names.

But which names are the best of the lot, according to baby name data from 2022?

Here are the most popular girl names in Ireland:

Emily Grace Fiadh Sophie Lily Éabha Ava Mia Ellie Olivia Amelia Emma Hannah Ella Freya

Here are the most popular boy names in Ireland:

Jack Noah James Rian Charlie Oisin Tadhg Liam Cillian Daniel Fionn Michael Conor Finn Patrick

To read more about the popular names in Ireland, check out the Central Statistics Office’s infographic.