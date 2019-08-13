127 Irish Baby Names, Most of Which You Can Pronounce

Thanks to waves of immigration, from earliest Colonial days into the mid-1800s — when more than a third of all immigrants to the United States came from Ireland — and well beyond, millions of Americans call themselves Irish. According to some estimates, those claiming Irish heritage exceeds the entire population of Ireland. One expression of that pride can be found in a whole range of traditional, unusual, and beautiful Irish baby names for boys and girls.

The Republic of Ireland may be only a tenth the size of Texas and have about half the population of New York City, but it has a deservedly huge reputation for great literature, cultural refinement and natural beauty — with the cool Irish baby names to match. Whatever baby name you choose, it’s sure to evoke the rolling green hills and rich history of your (or your neighbor’s) ancestors across the pond.

Irish Baby Boy Names

Aden

Aidan

Ailill

Aindrea

Airell

Amergin

Ardal

Artan

Asthore

Awnan

Barry

Blair

Braden, Brayden

Brady

Branson

Brendan

Briley

Cain

Callahan

Caspian

Charlie

Cian

Clancy

Colin

Conan

Conary

Connell

Connor

Conrad

Conroy

Cormac

Cory

Daly

Darick

Declan

Dempsey

Dillon

Donovan

Dylon

Eagan

Eavan

Emmett

Fallon

Farran

Farrel

Fin

Fitzgerald

Grady

Hayes

Henley

Kian

Keane

Kane

Keenan

Kerrigan

Kyler

Liam

Miles

Morrissey

Myles

Nial

Nolen

Owen

Pierce

Quinn

Rayan

Ronan

Rory

Ryon

Seamus

Shane

Shay

Shaw

Sloane

Tadhg

Tait

Tavis

Teagan (means “little poet”)

Teige

Tiergan

Tigernach

Torrey

Tremayne

Tully

Tyran

Tyrone

Uaine

Verlin

Zephan

Irish Baby Girl Names

Afric

Aileen

Ailey

Aisling

Alaina

Alani

Alva

Aoife (pronounced ee-fa)

Alma (means “good”)

Arlise

Ashlyn

Blaine

Brea

Brenna

Briana

Callie

Cait

Cara

Ciara

Colleen

Connelly

Cory

Crissy

Dara

Darci

Delaney

Eila

Emer

Etain

Erin (means “peace”)

Fallon

Fiona

Ita

Kady

Kara

Keara

Kathleen

Keagan

Kelsee (means “brave”)

Keana

Keri

Kerry

Kiani

Kianna

Lennon

Maeve

Maire

Maurya

Meara

Moira

Molly

Mona

Nora

Neve

Oona

Orna

Reagan (means “little ruler”)

Riley

Rowan

Saoirse (pronounced SEER-sha, means “liberty”)

Shannon

Siobhan (pronounced shi-VAWN)

Sinead

Trina

Trudie

Irish Unisex Baby Names

Aibhne

Aidan

Aindrea

Barry

Brady

Brede

Briley

Brogan

Cael

Caelan

Cagney

Carey

Carlin

Casey

Coffey

Conary

Conleth

Connery

Corcoran

Corentine

Corey

Cory

Daley

Darra

Darren

Devan

Dublin

Duff

Duffy

Ea

Eire

Ennis

Errigal

Faraday

Fews

Flynn

Gael

Hennessy

Innis

Kathan

Keagan

Keelan

Keelin

Keeran

Kegan

Keir

Kellen

Kelley

Kelly

Kenadie