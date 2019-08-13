127 Irish Baby Names, Most of Which You Can Pronounce
And if you can't, you won't be the first American to call a kid Sorsee.
Thanks to waves of immigration, from earliest Colonial days into the mid-1800s — when more than a third of all immigrants to the United States came from Ireland — and well beyond, millions of Americans call themselves Irish. According to some estimates, those claiming Irish heritage exceeds the entire population of Ireland. One expression of that pride can be found in a whole range of traditional, unusual, and beautiful Irish baby names for boys and girls.
The Republic of Ireland may be only a tenth the size of Texas and have about half the population of New York City, but it has a deservedly huge reputation for great literature, cultural refinement and natural beauty — with the cool Irish baby names to match. Whatever baby name you choose, it’s sure to evoke the rolling green hills and rich history of your (or your neighbor’s) ancestors across the pond.
Irish Baby Boy Names
- Aden
- Aidan
- Ailill
- Aindrea
- Airell
- Amergin
- Ardal
- Artan
- Asthore
- Awnan
- Barry
- Blair
- Braden, Brayden
- Brady
- Branson
- Brendan
- Briley
- Cain
- Callahan
- Caspian
- Charlie
- Cian
- Clancy
- Colin
- Conan
- Conary
- Connell
- Connor
- Conrad
- Conroy
- Cormac
- Cory
- Daly
- Darick
- Declan
- Dempsey
- Dillon
- Donovan
- Dylon
- Eagan
- Eavan
- Emmett
- Fallon
- Farran
- Farrel
- Fin
- Fitzgerald
- Grady
- Hayes
- Henley
- Kian
- Keane
- Kane
- Keenan
- Kerrigan
- Kyler
- Liam
- Miles
- Morrissey
- Myles
- Nial
- Nolen
- Owen
- Pierce
- Quinn
- Rayan
- Ronan
- Rory
- Ryon
- Seamus
- Shane
- Shay
- Shaw
- Sloane
- Tadhg
- Tait
- Tavis
- Teagan (means “little poet”)
- Teige
- Tiergan
- Tigernach
- Torrey
- Tremayne
- Tully
- Tyran
- Tyrone
- Uaine
- Verlin
- Zephan
Irish Baby Girl Names
- Afric
- Aileen
- Ailey
- Aisling
- Alaina
- Alani
- Alva
- Aoife (pronounced ee-fa)
- Alma (means “good”)
- Arlise
- Ashlyn
- Blaine
- Brea
- Brenna
- Briana
- Callie
- Cait
- Cara
- Ciara
- Colleen
- Connelly
- Cory
- Crissy
- Dara
- Darci
- Delaney
- Eila
- Emer
- Etain
- Erin (means “peace”)
- Fallon
- Fiona
- Ita
- Kady
- Kara
- Keara
- Kathleen
- Keagan
- Kelsee (means “brave”)
- Keana
- Keri
- Kerry
- Kiani
- Kianna
- Lennon
- Maeve
- Maire
- Maurya
- Meara
- Moira
- Molly
- Mona
- Nora
- Neve
- Oona
- Orna
- Reagan (means “little ruler”)
- Riley
- Rowan
- Saoirse (pronounced SEER-sha, means “liberty”)
- Shannon
- Siobhan (pronounced shi-VAWN)
- Sinead
- Trina
- Trudie
Irish Unisex Baby Names
- Aibhne
- Aidan
- Aindrea
- Barry
- Brady
- Brede
- Briley
- Brogan
- Cael
- Caelan
- Cagney
- Carey
- Carlin
- Casey
- Coffey
- Conary
- Conleth
- Connery
- Corcoran
- Corentine
- Corey
- Cory
- Daley
- Darra
- Darren
- Devan
- Dublin
- Duff
- Duffy
- Ea
- Eire
- Ennis
- Errigal
- Faraday
- Fews
- Flynn
- Gael
- Hennessy
- Innis
- Kathan
- Keagan
- Keelan
- Keelin
- Keeran
- Kegan
- Keir
- Kellen
- Kelley
- Kelly
- Kenadie
