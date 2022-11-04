The Only Thanksgiving TV Special Everyone Likes Will Not Be On TV This Year

For a lot of families, the holiday season is full of traditions and sitting down to watch the classic holiday specials on television with the whole family is a staple for many. As the holiday season approaches — starting with Thanksgiving — our calendars are filling up. But unfortunately, the only Thanksgiving TV special people actually enjoy won’t be on TV this year. Here’s what you need to know.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving won’t be on TV this year

According to ABC News 10, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving isn’t going to air on TV this year. The special previously aired on CBS from 1966 to 2000 before moving to ABC from 2001 to 2020. Last year PBS picked up the Charlie Brown specials, including its Thanksgiving episode, but unfortunately, that’s not the case again this year.

“Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year. We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween,” said PBS in a tweet on September 29.

Of the 35 Peanuts specials, Thanksgiving is one of the most popular ones, along with the Halloween and Christmas episodes. But how are we supposed to continue the tradition if it’s not going to be on TV?

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is moving to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ now has the exclusive rights to air the Peanut specials, which means those three most popular episodes won’t be on TV at all this year. However, all is not lost because the streaming platform is making them all free to watch—yes, even without a subscription to its service.

Those who subscribe to Apple TV+ are able to watch the specials when they want, but the platform will also allow non-subscribers to stream the holiday specials for a limited window.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be free to stream from November 23 to November 27, and you can watch as many times as you like during that window.

And the same will happen for the Christmas special, too, A Charlie Brown Christmas, which will be free to stream from December 22 through December 25.