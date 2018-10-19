It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is unfortunately not available on broadcast television anymore, so you’re going to have to make some compromises to find this 1966 Halloween classic. So, where is It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown streaming?

For the foreseeable future, you can only watch it on Apple TV+. But that doesn’t mean you have to pay to enjoy a spooky season Snoopy fix this year. Apple TV+ offers a free 7-day trial for new subscribers, which also provides access to more Halloween Peanuts action in the form of The Curse of a Fuzzy Face episode from Season 1 of The Snoopy Show.

And from October 28-31 Apple TV+ is allowing anyone to watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free, even if you don’t sign up for a trial.

So introduce your kids to this TV special or just watch it with your parenting partner. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown has plenty of jokes in there for everyone and the droll humor of The Peanuts is just unlike anything else that’s on today.

Perhaps the best line in the show? Probably Linus’ proclamation that "there's three things you never discuss with people - religion, politics, and The Great Pumpkin." This certainly reflects the reverence with which many hold the Charlie Brown holiday specials, but would make it much more difficult for people to find them.

Stream It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown now on Apple TV+.