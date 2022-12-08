Adam Rubin is the critically acclaimed bestselling author of some of the funniest, sharpest picture books written for kids. His books (the latest are The Ice Cream Machine and Gladys The Magic Chicken) have sold more than 5 million copies worldwide — his Dragons Love Tacos is included in our list of the greatest children’s picture books. “It's hard to narrow down the vast and wonderful universe of children's books to just five favorites,” says Rubin. “If you asked me on a different day, I might have a totally different list.”

‘The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales’ by Jon Scieszka, illustrated by Lane Smith (1992)

This book changed my perception of what a kids book could be. Jon Scieszka addressed the reader directly and never coddled them. Lane Smith drew dark, hilarious pictures that weren't cute at all. They broke the traditional format of a story book in so many inventive ways, Little Red Hen yakking before the title page, the table of contents squashing Chicken Little, they even messed with the marketing copy on the back cover. You could tell these guys had a blast making this book together. It made me want to try to do the same thing.

‘The Klutz Book of Kids Shenanigans’ by John Cassidy and Klutz Inc. (1992)

This was the first book I read that made me feel like I was "in" on something. Jon Cassidy struck that perfect avuncular, semi-conspiratorial tone, like he was sharing the hilarious secret that authority figures are really just making up all the rules as they go along. I suspected this to be true from a very young age, but it was deeply satisfying to receive printed confirmation.

‘The Mysteries of Harris Burdick’ by Chris Van Allsburg (1984)

This book features a dozen or so lush illustrations paired with a single line of text. This book set my imagination on fire. It was so wildly evocative. What a thrill that Chris Van Allsburg, acclaimed author/illustrator, had given me permission to make up stories of my own. I read this book in third grade and as far as I can remember, it was my first invitation to try creative writing.

‘Round Trip’ by Ann Jonas (1990)

A simple story about driving into the country from the city. It's illustrated in a stark black-and-white style that magically transforms into the opposite narrative when the book is turned upside down. Read it reversed and the narrator drives back to the city from the country. And, of course, you can keep going round and round. When I was researching unusual design concepts to use for Robo-Sauce, this book was a big inspiration.

‘The Book of Mistakes’ by Corinna Luyken (2017)

This is my favorite picture book from the last five years. It's thoughtful and beautiful without feeling twee and it's one of those stories that touches on a deep philosophical truth in a way that feels impossibly easy to understand. It's a great gift for a six year old but it's an even better gift for a twenty year old. Heck, I think I should go re-read it myself right now.