26 Inspiring Disney Quotes on Love, Kindness, and the Importance of Friendships

When it comes to Disney movies, no one can tell a story quite as they can. Whether it’s an original like Encanto or a classic tale revamp like Tangled, the characters infused into the storylines are what makes the movies so magical. The stories not only take the viewer on a magical journey, but each also gives us at least one earworm that embeds itself into the fabric of who we are.

For some, Disney shows up when “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” pops into our heads while the room is quiet for a brief moment. For others, it’s a quote by a character that you’re reminded of when you need some advice. Every Disney movie has some life lesson to learn: a reminder to be your authentic self, to love and support your family, or why choosing kindness is never the wrong move.

In honor of everything we’ve learned watching Disney movies and the lessons our kids learn too, we’ve rounded up 26 inspirational quotes. Each one will give you precisely what you need, at the best time.

Disney Quotes on Kindness

“A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.” — Eeyore (Winnie the Pooh) “Remember, you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” — Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarves) “Do not be followed by its commonplace appearance. Like so many things, it is not what is outside, but what is inside that counts.” – A Merchant (Aladdin) “Always let your conscience be your guide.” — The Blue Fairy (Pinocchio) “A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart.” — Zeus (Hercules)

Inspiring Disney Quotes

“Even miracles take a little time.” — Fairy Godmother (Cinderella) “If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead.” — Gusteau (Ratatouille) “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” — The Emperor (Mulan) “You control your destiny — you don’t need magic to do it. And there are no magical shortcuts to solving your problems.” — Merida (Brave) The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem.” — Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) “If you don’t know where you want to go, then it doesn’t matter which path you take.” — The Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland) “Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it.” — Elastigirl (The Incredibles) “Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved.”— Pooh (Winnie the Pooh) “If watching is all you’re gonna do, then you’re gonna watch your life go by without ya.” — Laverne, The Hunchback of Notre Dame “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh

Disney Quotes on Love

“Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours.” — Olaf (Frozen) “I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.”— John Smith (Pocahontas) “How do you spell love? You don’t spell love. You feel it.” — Piglet and Pooh (Winnie the Pooh) . “Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day.” — Pooh (Winnie the Pooh) “Every minute spent in your company becomes the new best moment of my life.” — Bolt (Bolt) “Goodbye may seem forever. Farewell is like the end, but in my heart is the memory and there you will always be.” — Widow Tweed (The Fox and the Hound) . “Some people are worth melting for.”— Olaf (Frozen) “To face the future with another who means more than any other is to be loved.” — (The Rescuers)

Disney Quotes on Friendship

"You've got a friend in me." — Toy Story