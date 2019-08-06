Got Disney+? Still, confused as to all the different packages? From the big Marvel shows, Pixar movies, Star Wars shows, and an impressive back catalog of some of the most famous family films ever, Disney+ is very much the streaming service to beat.

Disney+ might just be the most important family streaming service ever, if not the most important streaming service ever. Netflix and HBO Max might be trying to convince you that they’ve got the best stuff, but Disney+ continues to have an essential backlist. Also, the fact that having Disney+ is soon to be indistinguishable from having Hulu and ESPN, is kind of important. For the most part, you don’t just get Disney+ when you get Disney+, you get Hulu too.

Don’t get us wrong, Netflix is still okay, and Peacock might not actually be the worst, but for families, Disney+ has become essential. From Marvel hits like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Loki, not to mention the first two seasons of the Star Wars show The Mandalorian, Disney+ is the home for literally the most popular TV shows on the planet.

There’s also the massive vault of old Disney animated classics plus 20th Century Fox crossover titles like the X-Men movies.

Below is Fatherly’s comprehensive guide to help you sign-up for the right plan plus a breakdown of the different pricing options and some guidance on how to choose from the various bundles, including the tricky ones that include Hulu and ESPN+. Finally, we’ve got a list of which devices Disney+ will work on; from Roku to Amazon Fire to laptops and smartphones. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of Disney+!

So, how do you sign-up for Disney+? How much does it cost? Which plans are the best? Let’s talk

How Much Is Disney Plus A Month?

As of March 26, 2021, you can sign-up for the $7.99-a-month package, which includes a 7-day “free” trial. You can also go ahead and sign-up for $79.99 for a year. To clear, this is a 2021 increase from the original prices. Back in 2019 and 2020, it was $6.99 and $69.99 for the year. The annual rate is still better than the monthly rate, but still, Disney+ in 2021 is more expensive now than it was back in 2019.

There’s also a competitive Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ package that costs $13.99 a month. As of right now, this bundle is available for purchase on the Disney+ site right here.

Because this option is pretty much the same price as Netflix, it feels like a great deal. But, what do you do if you already have a Hulu or ESPN streaming account? Disney has a plan. Once you sign up for what you want — or if you already have a Disney+ account — you can click on your account details, and then click on the “bundle and save” option. On this screen, there’s a section that asks: “Already a Disney+, ESPN, or Hulu subscriber?” And when you click on that it basically tells you that the fees will be sorted out later and that someone will email you with details. It also notes that you may have to link the apps on your smart TV or streaming devices if you already have them. Here’s what the screen looks like:

Bottom line: It’s doable and fixable, but it might be a little complicated.

There’s also an ad-free version of this bundle which costs an extra $6 dollars, which would put you up to $19.99 a month.

The Verizon Deal

If you have certain Verizon plans, you can get a free year of Disney+. This seems to not include Hulu/ESPN+ bundles, only the regular packages. The details won’t include everyone, but it’s a great deal if you’re already a Verizon customer. Details here.

The TVs and Devices that Support Disney+

Though it sometimes still crashes when new episodes of Marvel drop, Disney+ is available on the following devices:

Apple iPhones, iPod Touches, iPads, and Apple TVs

Google Android phones and tablets, Android TV devices, Google Chromecasts, and TVs with built-in Chromecast software

Microsoft Xbox One

Sony Android-based TVs and PlayStation 4

Roku streaming players and TVs with built-in Roku software

Amazon devices, including Fire tablets. (This wasn’t offered at first, but now is.)

The movies

In terms of movies, nearly every single animated Disney movie will be on the service, which represents a huge paradigm shift from previous years. So, that means, for only $6.99 a month you’ll be able to watch The Little Mermaid as easily as the OG Mary Poppins. This will also include Lucasfilm movies (Star Wars, Willow), Pixar movies (Incredibles, Toy Story, Disney animated movies (The Lion King, Snow White), and live-action Disney movies. (Tron, 20,00 Leagues Under the Sea)

Disney+ breaks up all these movies and TV shows into simplistic categories like Out of the Vault (animated classic), Nostalgic Movies (what it sounds like), Fun Mysteries (a truly baffling category), and several others. Not all these categories are created equal!

Also, Disney+ has added a ton of movies that were previously released as 20th Century Fox movies (like X-Men) to its catalog. In terms of Marvel stuff that used to be on Netflix, Disney+ also recently added edgier shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage.

