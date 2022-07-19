Disney+ Has 7 New Sing-Alongs. Here’s the Release Schedule

Disney+ has found a way to reboot seven fan-favorite Disney movies. In a crowd-pleasing twist, your kids’ favorite movies are coming back to life as sing-alongs. The streaming platform announced its plans to introduce several Sing-Along versions of the most beloved Disney stories. One of these sing-alongs is already out, with seven more coming before the end of the summer. And best of all, you already know (most) of these songs.

Disney+ hopes to breathe new life into its most popular stories by releasing fun Sing-Along versions of classics families already love. But, of course, avid fans of the franchise’s movies probably already know most of the lyrics to some of the biggest songs in the Disney arsenal. Still, Sing-Alongs are hard to resist in general. And there are a lot of entertaining songs to belt out while cleaning the dishes or trying to persuade your kids to clean up their toys.

Encanto Sing-Along is the first to drop and it’s already available on the streaming platform. And more are coming. Disney+ has seven more popular movies scheduled to drop Sing-Along versions this summer with two coming in July, and the remaining five will be released in August.

The next titles expected to be released will hit the streaming service on July 22, including Moana Sing-Along and The Little Mermaid Sing-Along. In addition, the 2009 version of The Lion King Sing-Along and The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride Sing-Along will be released on August 5. And the following three include Sing-Alongs for both the 1991 and 2017 versions of Beauty and the Beast and Tangled Sing-Along hitting the platform on August 19.

Here’s how that release schedule shakes out.

Disney+ Sing-Along Release Schedule

Out now: Encanto

July 22: Moana Sing-Along

July 22: The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

August 5: The Lion King Sing-Along

August 5: The Lion King II Sing-Along

August 19: Beauty and the Beast (1991) Sing-Along

August 19: Beauty and the Beast (LIVE-ACTION, 2017)Sing-Along

August 19: Tangled Sing-Along

“As subscribers watch the Sing-Along version of these films, they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music with on-screen lyrics,” the Disney press release explains. “The upcoming Sing-Alongs will allow viewers to use their voice ‘Under the Sea’ and discover how far they’ll go with Moana.”

The company also teased that more Sing-Alongs may come later this year, including one for Frozen and Frozen 2. It is perfect because we’re probably all still singing “Let it Go” on loop in our brains anyway.

This isn’t the first time Disney has ventured into Sing-Along formats for viewers. A special TV show aired on ABC in 2020 called The Disney Family Singalong during the pandemic. It featured musical performances by popular Disney films sung by celebrities from their homes. The first, released in mid-April, was such a success that the company released Volume II a few weeks later — plus a holiday special in November.

Get ready to brush up on those lyrics? Or not. They’ll be on the screen anyway.