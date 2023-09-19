For Real Life! New Official Bluey Video Game Will Be Great For Families

The world of Bluey is about to go digital, as the Heeler family is headed to their first fully-fledged video game coming out later this year, and all signs point to this being something extra special for fans of all ages.

You might be saying to yourself, “Wait, didn’t Bluey just come out with a game?” The short answer is yes, but this is something completely different and new. Earlier this summer, Bluey came to smart devices in her first app game, a title more focused on snatching money from parents than offering legitimate gameplay. It wasn’t so hot, and was very disappointing to see Bluey’s name used for something so greedy. Around the same time that was announced, another Bluey game was leaked, and at last, this announcement is official, and families should be pumped.

Bluey: The Videogame takes a different approach from the disappointing app game, emphasizing exploration and storytelling amid a wide cast of fan-favorite characters. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about this announcement, and why we think this might be the right way to play Bluey on a video game console!

Trailer for Bluey: The Videogame

Bluey: The Video Game is coming to all current-gen consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5, XBOX consoles, and even the PC. It’s advertised as an immersive sandbox adventure, meaning players can move freely around the environment with little restrictions to truly dive into the world of the Heelers. Think The Grand Theft Auto series or Nintendo’s recent Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with a lot less hacking and slashing, and heavy on the wholesome. In other words, gamers can walk through the halls of the Heeler house for the first time, and check out every room, spot a Sticky Gecko on the ceiling, or find every Long Dog hiding in the nooks and crannies.

An original storyline for the game will include four chapters that range from wandering the home, visiting Grandad, a holiday on the beach, and an encounter at the park with Muffin, arguably the most powerful boss in a videogame since Bowser or Ganon. When your kids aren’t running through the different locales, they’ll be engaged in mini-games straight from the show, including ‘Keepy Uppy’, “Magic Xylophone”, “Floor is Lava,” and more. I’m hoping for a rhythm-based “Dance Mode” mini-game!

Control Bandit, Chilli, Bluey or Bingo in a game that allows up to four players to be part of the family. Outright Games

What’s truly exciting to me about this game is that four people can play this together! That’s right - we’re talking couch co-op with the ability to play as all four members of the immediate Heeler family. Unlike the recent app, Bluey: The Videogame also features the authentic voices of the Australian cast, including David McCormack as Bandit, Melanie Zanetti as Chilli/ Mum, and the voices of Bingo and Bluey, whose true identities remain a mystery. Considering who else is shown in the trailer, it’s highly likely we’ll hear other characters as well. Bluey composer Joff Bush’s signature music will be an integral part of the experience, along with new tunes created exclusively for the game by the development team.

A welcome addition to Bluey: The Videogame is the level of freedom and flexibility this title is promising. As a sandbox game, there will be a degree of non-linear gameplay when it comes to each chapter of the game, giving players the chance to jump between missions, mini-games, and exploration however they please. If one part of the game proves too challenging, switching to something else will be seamless. Gamers can also change the difficulty as they play through, making it accessible for even the youngest children. The starting age for this game is preschool-level, and thanks to a built-in toggle, players can have simple text instructions onscreen, or full voiceover to explain what's going on, and what the players must do to progress.

Unlike a certain other Bluey app, this game features voices from the Australian cast taking part in a brand new storyline. Outright Games

The game is being released by Outright Games, a publisher synonymous with “family-friendly interactive entertainment.” Their previous franchises include games centered on Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, Transformers, and a bevy of others. These might not be as comparatively complex as Starfield, but there’s no denying these titles don’t talk down to their younger players, providing meaningful gaming experiences to kids.

Unlike Mario Wonder, which also allows a four-person multiplayer experience, Bluey: The Videogame will be less frustrating to kids new to gaming who lack the dexterity needed for something like Mario. It’s truly meant to be enjoyed as a group, and it seems like a great way to introduce kids to video games while having some family bonding. It might not be a fourth season of the show, but this game is a welcome way to keep the story going in a fun way while we play everyone’ least favorite activity, “The Waiting Game.”

Bluey: The Videogame Release date

Bluey: The Videogame will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on November 17th, 2023, and is rated E for Everyone.