76 Funny One-Liners and Jokey Zingers to Keep Kids on Their Toes
Help your kid get to the punchline as quickly as possible.
After pratfalls, funny one-liners may be the most ancient of jokes. It is broad humor distilled down to its purest form. Rodney Dangerfield nailed it. Mitch Hedberg and Steven Wright, too. Funny one-liners take a sophisticated observation about life or language and reframe it as a slyly “dumb” joke whose full comic power hits only after your brain unpacks it. They’re also a great way to get a chuckle out of kids.
While some short jokes cheat their way to a laugh by using bad words or innuendo, those one-liners simply aren’t appropriate for younger kids. The main challenge of finding a great dad joke is choosing funny jokes that are ridiculous, innocent, and suitable for all ages. Think of it as Seinfeld versus Chapelle: Both are funny, but only one comedian can play in the background while your 10-year-old is still awake. With that in mind, here are 76 super corny one-liners for kids that get to the punchline as quickly as possible. If one doesn’t land, just move on to the next one because that’s the beauty of the one-liner, good or bad: It’s over before you know it.
- Don’t you hate it when someone answers their own question? I do.
- A sandwich tried to get a reservation at a restaurant, but the waiter said they don’t serve food there.
- There are three types of people: those who can count and those who can’t.
- Don’t spell part backward. It’s a trap.
- Don’t believe the hype. Velcro is the ultimate rip-off.
- Do you know how scientists freshen their breath? With experi-mints!
- I recently saw a sign that said: “Watch for Animals.” What a great deal!
- I’m throwing a space-themed party for my birthday, but I don’t want to planet.
- The perfectionist walked into the bar because it wasn’t set high enough.
- I dislike Russian dolls. They’re so full of themselves.
- If at first you don’t succeed with a crowbar, pry, pry again.
- I tried to do my homework but my pencil broke, so it was pointless.
- I had a dream I was eating a giant marshmallow and when I woke up my pillow was gone.
- Whoever invented knock-knock jokes deserves a no-bell prize.
- If a child refuses to sleep during nap time, are they guilty of resisting a rest?
- What did one wall say to the other wall? I’ll meet you at the corner!
- What do you call cheese that’s not yours? Nacho cheese!
- If you need help building an ark, I Noah guy.
- Would a cardboard belt be a waist of paper?
- I wanted to be a doctor, but I didn’t have the patients.
- A man walked into a bar. Ouch.
- I was addicted to the hokey pokey, but thankfully, I turned myself around.
- I tried writing with a broken pencil, but it was pointless.
- I heard Cinderella tried out for the basketball team, but she kept running away from the ball.
- I just flew in from New York and boy are my arms tired.
- I was going to tell a pizza joke, but it was too cheesy.
- I woke up this morning and forgot which side the sun rises from. Then it dawned on me.
- The future, the present, and the past walked into a bar. Things got a little tense.
- Thanks for explaining the word “many” to me — it means a lot.
- There was a kidnapping on a school bus, but it’s fine. He woke up.
- If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.
- One bird can’t make a pun. But toucan.
- The more this towel dries, the wetter it gets.
- I finished the puzzle in six months, even though the box said it would take 4 to 5 years.
- Two burglars stole a calendar last night, and they each got six months.
- If we shouldn’t eat at night, why do they put a light in the fridge?
- I just found out I’m colorblind. The diagnosis came completely out of the purple.
- I’ve had amnesia for as long as I can…
- So what if I don’t know what Armageddon means? It’s not the end of the world.
- I recently sold my vacuum cleaner because all it was doing was gathering dust.
- I ate an alarm clock yesterday. It was very time-consuming.
- I’ve just written a song about tortillas; actually, it’s more of a wrap.
- I’m on a seafood diet. Every time I see food, I eat it.
- What do dogs do when watching a DVD? They press paws.
- Leopards are terrible at hide-and-seek because they’re always spotted.
- I tried to buy some camouflage pants, but I couldn’t find any.
- I can’t even count how many times I failed at basic arithmetic.
- My kid kept asking me to stop imitating a flamingo. I had to put my foot down.
- I thought I had a handle on life, but then it broke.
- When life gives you melons, you might be a little confused.
- They say money talks. All mine says is “goodbye.”
- The problem with thieves is that they always take things literally.
- Never trust an atom — they make up everything.
- My son just discovered I’d replaced this bed with a trampoline. He hit the ceiling!
- People say I’m indecisive, but I’m not so sure.
- The best thing about signing a friend’s cast is you can add insult to injury.
- A termite crawls into a bar and asks, “Is the bar tender here?”
- One fish in an aquarium asks the other, “So how do you drive this thing?”
- The best part of borrowing money from a pessimist is that he never expects it back.
- The book on anti-gravity was a fast read — it was impossible to put down.
- I tried to have my doctor treat my case of invisibility, but he said he couldn’t see me.
- If a parsley farmer doesn’t pay his taxes, the government may garnish his wages.
- I didn’t think orthopedic shoes would help, but I stand corrected.
- If you take care of a chicken, are you a chicken tender?
- It was an emotional wedding — even the cake was in tiers.
- I got kicked out of the secret cooking club after I spilled the beans.
- What do you call a cow that can’t produce milk? An udder failure.
- The most vulnerable spot in a group of clowns is the juggler.
- Despite the high cost of living, it remains popular.
- What if there were no hypothetical questions?
- I can’t believe I got fired from the calendar factory. All I did was take a day off.
- Most people are shocked when they find out how bad I am as an electrician.
- I told my girlfriend she drew her eyebrows too high, and she seemed surprised.
- Build a man a fire and he’ll be warm for a day. Set a man on fire, and he’ll be warm for the rest of his life.
- I don’t suffer from insanity — I enjoy every minute of it.
- Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation toward the local swimming pool, so I gave him a glass of water.
