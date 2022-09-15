The Undisputed GOAT

Where else to begin but with Nike’s iconic 1982 basketball shoe, the Air Force 1.

The AF1 was first conceived by Bruce Kilgore, an ambitious young industrial designer who cut his teeth making major appliances for Whirlpool and Sears. His task: to find a way to incorporate the Nike Air sole into a performance basketball shoe.

Interestingly, Kilgore took styling cues from an early Nike hiking boot, the Lava Dome, and came up with a shoe that was tough, durable, austere, and an object that became so much more than a basketball shoe.

As the late designer Virgil Abloh put it to FT soon before his death, “It’s completely not a shoe. It’s an art object. It doesn’t even need to be on someone’s feet. … The ‘Air Force 1’ is a basketball shoe, but through hip-hop culture, it has energized a representative sculpture. It means a lot to very specific people.”

Still, the AF1 very much started off on the courts. “We started with a few people in the office — because we had some people that were reasonable athletes — and then we moved from there to collegiate level athletes,” Kilgore told me in an interview in 2017. “And so we made up a bunch of more test shoes, put them in the back of the pickup truck, drove them around to some of the colleges in and around the Boston area. Put them out on some players. When we got the two thumbs up from those folks, then it went on from there.”

Legendary music producer DJ Clark Kent remembers the Nike truck rolling up to his playground in Queens. “I was like, this sh*t, this is magical. I put the sh*t in my bag and kept playing in what I was playing. I stole them. Dead serious, because I was like, ‘I’m not playing in these — they’re beautiful!’ I went home with them and I never wore them because I thought they were so special.”

So basketball players, loved the AF1 — but the love continued off the court.

By 1984, when the AF1 was set to be phased out, its followers cried foul and the owners of three competing Baltimore sneaker shops — Charley Rudo Sports, Cinderella Shoes, and Downtown Locker Room — banded together with the objective of saving the silhouette. Harold Rudo, Charley Rudo’s son, ultimately flew out to Beaverton, Oregon, and persuaded the Swoosh to keep producing the sneaker. They were more persuasive than anyone would have ever expected.

“Towards the late ’80s, early ’90s, that’s when the Air Force 1 really starts to take off as style,” DJ, hoops legend, and cultural historian Bobbito Garcia said. How so? He once told me about how he felt a need to make the AF1 his own to illustrate the cultural and artistic weight the shoes began to carry. “I was painting Air Force 1s as far back as 1983. The only ones available then were white uppers with a gray swoosh. And since I played for Lower Merion, I painted my swoosh burgundy to match my uniform with Esquire shoe dye and acrylic paint. At the end of the season, I took off the burgundy, and put light blue paint on the swoosh. By the end of the ’80s, I’m painting the entire upper of the Air Force 1 and repainting the swoosh to make my own three color schemes, which Nike wasn’t doing. I was very much ahead of the game when it came to that. And that’s how I got my rep in hip-hop, when I was painting sneakers. People started asking me to paint their sneakers, too.”

Sneakers that can tell about race and class and wealth disparity, what it means to “make it” and who our heroes are — those are the backbone sneaker culture, and the pairs that deserve to be in the sneaker hall of fame. In that regard, no shoe is more important than the Air Force 1. It is a shoe for driving the lane and crashing the boards. It is a basketball shoe defined more by neighborhood legends than glitzy professionals. It’s why 40 years after its release, the Air Force 1 remains the most important sneaker in the universe. — Alex French

You can buy a pair of Air Force 1 at Nike.com (from $97).