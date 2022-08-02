Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Gets The Best Nickname For Steve Irwin In Adorable Video

Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, sadly won’t be able to meet her grandpa, the iconic Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, who passed away from an incident with a stingray. He died in 2006, 15 years before his daughter, Bindi, would go on to have a little one of her own. But even though he's not there physically with Bindi or Grace, Steve's very much in his granddaughter's life, and the young toddler even has an adorable nickname for him.

On Aug. 1, Bindi shared an adorable video on Instagram featuring her daughter Grace tagging along as she was checking on some renovations at the Australia Zoo. In the video, Grace walks past the Tasmanian devil habitat under construction. There are unique posters on the barrier gates to keep guests at a safe distance from the renovations that caught Grace's eyes as she walked by.

"We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful," Grace captioned the video. In the video, the habitat is blocked off with barriers with posters that read, "crikey, we're under construction." The signs also feature a photo of the late Steve wearing his signature khaki uniform and a construction hat.

In the video, Grace points at the poster of her grandpa and gives him a sweet wave. She then walks to the next identical sign and points out her "Grandpa Crocodile" again.

"Do you see him? Is he over there?" Bindi asks Grace, "You love Grandpa Crocodile?" The toddler stops and gives a sweet smile. "I love you, sweetheart," Grace tells her daughter. "Grandpa Crocodile loves you, too."

Bindi shared in the video's caption that Grace's favorite part about going to work with her mama is "visiting Grandpa Crocodile." It is not only sweet that Grace knows who he is, but that nickname she has for Steve is adorable and very fitting.

Bindi, who shares Grace with her husband, Chandler Powell, has always been close to her dad, and it's sweet to see how she can help her daughter bond with him, too. Grace's middle names are a nod to her Grandpa Crocodile.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Bindi previously shared.