This List Shows The States Where Gas Is The Most (And Least) Expensive Right Now

For American families just trying to make it to payday, it feels like the hits keep coming. One continuous financial hit remains to be the ever-growing gas prices, and according to the American Automobile Association (otherwise known as AAA), the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States has risen above $5. This marks the first time that prices have hit this high in the history of AAA tracking gas prices. Here’s what you need to know.

Several factors have influenced gas prices — the Russian war in Ukraine being one of them. The results of these factors, plus inflation in nearly every other aspect of family budgeting, has left families struggling. Gas prices have increased 15 cents from just over a week ago, are 58 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.94 more per gallon than a year ago, Bloomberg reports.

Those price jumps are just averages across the country. When we look further into each state’s current gas prices, some are startling, while others are slightly better than the average. AAA, which has been tracking gas prices since 2000, has compiled the average price of gas in each state alongside a warning that prices are not likely to drop anytime soon.

“This dynamic between decreased supply and increased demand is contributing to rising prices at the pump,” AAA writes. “Coupled with increasing crude oil prices, this means that the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future.”

These are the states where gas prices are the least expensive:

Georgia at $4.50 per gallon Mississippi at $4.52 per gallon Arkansas at $4.54 per gallon Louisiana at $4.56 per gallon South Carolina at $4.60 per gallon Alabama at $4.63 per gallon Tennessee at $4.64 per gallon Oklahoma at $4.66 per gallon Kansas at $4.67 per gallon North Carolina at $4.67 per gallon

And here are the ones where gas prices are the most costly:

California at $6.44 per gallon Nevada at $5.67 per gallon Alaska at $5.58 per gallon Illinois at $5.56 per gallon Washington at $5.55 per gallon Hawaii at $5.54 per gallon Oregon at $5.54 per gallon Arizona at $5.35 per gallon Michigan at $5.22 per gallon

In a recent press conference, President Joe Biden accused Exxon Mobil Corp. and other oil companies of exploiting the rise in prices while inflation rates are at a 40-year record.

“We’re going to make sure everyone knows Exxon’s profits. Exxon made more money than God last year,” Biden said per Bloomberg. "Why aren't they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil," the president continued. "Exxon, start investing and start paying your taxes."