This past weekend in the United Kingdom, the Platinum Jubilee festivities took off, an event honoring Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as Head of State. But no one was ready for Prince Louis — the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton — to take all the shine. And now we know what fueled his shenanigans that made so many of us smile.

Over the weekend, Prince Louis went viral for having a very royal tantrum in which he wore every emotion on his face from boredom to anger to confusion and happiness while attending various events celebrating his great-grandmother. At times Louis got a little rambunctious, sticking his tongue out, putting his hand on his mom’s face when she was talking to him, and struggling to sit still. That’s typical kid behavior, but of course, it went viral because Prince Louis is a public figure at a fancy event.

Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara, a granddaughter of the queen, explained some of the behind-the-scenes happenings of this past week’s Jubilee, touching on Louis’ behavior. Speaking on The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby podcast, Mike pointed the blame of Louis’ behavior on a problem a lot of parents need to contend with.

Apparently, Louis had a big case of sugar highs, and so did Mike’s kids — 8-year-old Mia, 3-year-old Lena, and 1-year-old Lucas.

“Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters, Mia and Lena] are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high,” Mike added.

And, hey. That’s how kids are. Most parents struggle to get their kids to sit still and focused on a 10-minute snack on a good day. We can’t even imagine how challenging it would be to keep Louis entertained and on his very best behavior in front of millions of people for two-and-a-half hours.

Louis is only four years old, after all, and as Mike pointed out, there was a lot of sitting involved in the weekend festivities.

“It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time,” Mike shared. “But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done.”

All in all, it was nice to see the family having fun. And there’s something comforting seeing people with all the resources in the world still struggling to deal with a preschooler’s power trip like the rest of us.