Prince George's Nickname For His Dad Is Gloriously Old-School

When it comes to the royal family, there are a lot of rules and procedures they must follow. Everything from who enters a room first to how much food you can eat when dining with the Queen is covered. The royal family also has really long formal names for the working members. Yet, despite all that formality, Prince George's nickname for his dad, Prince William, is adorable and very typical — you might even say it’s gloriously old school.

Prince William is formally known as His Royal Highness Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn, and Baron Carrickfergus. But to his son, His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge (aka Prince George), William has a much shorter name — and it's very typical, plus much more in line with what we experience as parents raising our kiddos.

During a royal trip to Leicester in 2018, someone overheard a conversation between Prince William and his son, per People. And during that conversation, the nickname Prince George, who is eight years old, has for his dad was overheard, and it's surprisingly normal.

“Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’” People reports someone overheard.

In March 2021, it was revealed that Prince George's sister, Charlotte, also has an informal name for her dad. Per SheKnows, an Instagram photo that Charlotte drew for the late Princess Diana to celebrate UK's Mother's Day referenced her dad as "Papa."

So even though we lead very different lives than the royal family, deep down, as parents, they have some things in common with us.