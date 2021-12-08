Even in “normal” times, the holidays are stressful for parents. But with a wonky supply chain, toys sold out, and travel stress, there’s a lot to contend with. Not to mention the fact that finding the perfect gifts for our kids can be a very big ordeal. However, even with all the stress and planning involved, a new Chistmas gift survey shows that parents are willing to jump through a whole lot of hoops to bring their kids holiday magic with the perfect gift.

CouponFollow surveyed 1,085 people to get an idea of what parents are willing to do in order to make the holiday special for their kids – specifically focusing on gift purchasing. And the results show that nothing will stand in the way of parents trying to make the holiday special for their kids.

To source the data, CouponFlow issued a survey through SurveyMonkey to over 1,000 people who live in the United States. Fifty-three percent of participants identified as women, and 53 percent were men. 30 percent of the participants were over 60 years old, 30 percent were 45 to 60, 28 percent were 30 to 44 years old, and 22 percent were between 18 and 29 years old.

“While we all love a good discount or deal, shopping for the holidays can become an all-out war and has even been known to have serious consequences,” the site notes. “Where is the line for parents when it comes to buying the ideal gifts for their kids?”

According to the results, parents know no limits when it comes to securing a memorable holiday for their kids, including getting their hands on the perfect gift. This includes pre-planning months ahead of time with 50 percent of parents revealing they’d pre-order months in advance if they needed to.

An additional 31 percent of parents said they would shop at midnight for a new product drop. Twenty-four percent would be willing to spend more than the retail cost on a gift, while 16 percent of parents said they “would go into debt to get their kid the best gift.” Another 11 percent admitted they would be willing to stand in line for four hours or more to get their kid the gift of their dreams.

“Amazingly, 7 percent of respondents said they’d resort to bribery, while 5 percent openly admitted being willing to physically fight another shopper,” CouponFollow shared.

Even with parents willing to jump through all the hoops to get their kids their top choice holiday gift, seventy percent of parents did acknowledge valuing experiences more than gifts. While Christmas — and opening gifts — is fun, the experience of holiday magic, or even experience gifts, can be far more important than plastic toys for families.

Finding that perfect gift can lead to a lot of stress for parents. But this survey makes it clear that most parents are pretty reasonable on how far to go to secure their kids’ gifts. And that most of us probably need to let go of all the stress for the holiday to be perfect.