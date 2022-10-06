Playing Around

The Very Best Toys Of The Year 2022

This year, we're going back to the basics. Here are our favorite screen-free toys of 2022.

We live in an age where everything is overdesigned. Your “phone” — a one-stop shop for work, texts, entertainment, video chats, and news — is just the beginning. You can’t seem to buy a vacuum, a toaster, or a fan without a touchscreen, WiFi linkup, and all that entails. Sometimes it’s overly complicated. Sometimes, it adds to the use and value of the thing. But when it comes to toys, it misses the point.

Toys help kids play. Playing is a social thing, an act of learning and observing, interacting and communicating. Through an object, kids can see each other and the world. High-minded and lofty? You bet. In a world filled with screens and connectivity, it’s also awesomely simple.

A great toy draws people in to play together. When choosing this year’s very best toys we kept this in mind. We eschewed screens, movie tie-ins, and other technical and social complexities for toys that invite communication, interaction, imagination, and movement.

We split the list into great toys for toddlers and preschoolers, grade-school kids, and tweens. In each category, you’ll find toys familiar (in form) to what our grandparents might have had to play with. Board games, stuffies, balls, and dolls. We also include toys that are sustainable, made by small businesses and black-owned businesses (see our 15% pledge for that), and built to be passed on to future generations.

Toddler & Preschool

Tonies
Toniebox

This solid but squishy box accomplishes the impossible: it captivates young children with screen-free storytelling. Essentially a small, app-controlled Bluetooth speaker for little kids that plays classic stories, music, and user-created content, the Tonie box is thoughtful children’s entertainment done right. There are no flashing lights or beeps and bloops. The exterior is made from a soft, sustainably sourced, waterproof fabric. All controls are tactile (tapping the side of the box changes the chapter; tilting the box engages fast forward; touching the rubber “ears” up top adjusts volume), but parents can also adjust everything from the well-designed app. The content itself comes in the form of “Tonie’s” — character-based figurines that, when placed upon the speaker, download a specific book or musical content to the box. Said content includes everything from classic Disney stories to soothing nap time sounds to Sesame Street tales. Coupled with its portable size and cuddleable exterior, the player tracks more like a good friend than a toy. But most importantly, it supplants the television as your kids’ primary storyteller.

$100

Grade School

Amazon
National Geographic Power Rocket

Model rockets have been a pastime since the late 1950s. But, while fun, the old-school sets were a pain in the butt to construct — and often ended up exploding at launch. This lithium-ion battery-charged rocket from National Geographic continues the tradition but simplifies matters with a rechargeable engine and zero fire risk. It can fly up to 20 times on a single 30-minute charge. On its max setting, it can travel 90 vertical feet and as many as 400 horizontal feet. A tea-plate-sized stand shoots the rocket into the air (you can choose 30, 60, or 90 feet of vertical flight), and when the ascent is completed, it flips over — a movement that kicks out rotors that make the rocket safely helicopter to the ground. Both ascent and descent are sites to behold.

$40

Tweens