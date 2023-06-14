We Should All Take Scarlett Johansson’s No-Nonsense Marriage Advice

Scarlett Johansson has been opening up more about her marriage to Colin Jost, passing along little secrets that have worked for their relationship. In a new interview, Johansson shares her simple advice for making their relationship work, and it’s the type of simple and accessible marriage advice that might actually be helpful for us regular people.

Johansson and Jost got married in 2020, a year after getting engaged. Since then, they welcomed a son, Cosmo, together in 2021, and the happy couple has settled into their life with two kids, which include Johansson’s daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage.

Johansson was recently a guest on CBS Mornings, where the topic of her marriage to Jost came up. She was asked what the secret to marriage was, in her opinion, and her answer was simple: laughter and connection.

"I don't profess to know anything about that," Johansson replied, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I will say, ... we laugh a lot, and we communicate with one another and check in."

She continued, "I'm married to a writer; he's a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he's sort of introverted. I'm extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, 'How was your day?'"

This isn’t the first time Johansson has been asked if she has any marriage advice. And it’s not the first time she replied with actionable wisdom that is frankly simple and sound. A few months ago, while speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow for her podcast, Johansson explained what she’s learned from her marriage to Jost that she didn’t know about herself in previous relationships and marriages.

"I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else," Johansson told Paltrow. Johansson has been married before. Her first marriage to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds ended after three years. Her second marriage with French journalist Romain Dauriac also ended after three years.

She continued, "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me: I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.'"

"And I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway. I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me," Johansson shared.