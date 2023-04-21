ScarJo Opens Up About The Secret To Her Marriage With Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about the secret to her marriage with Colin Jost — and what she learned about relationships that finally clicked for her.

Johansson recently sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow for an episode on her Goop podcast. The two, who previously worked together on Iron Man 2, covered several topics in their conversation, from working in the movie business to skincare and relationships. And speaking of her marriage to Jost, Johansson explained what she’s learned from her marriage to him that she didn’t know about herself in previous relationships and marriages.

"I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else," Johansson told Paltrow. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me: I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.'"

"And I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway," she added.

"I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me," Johansson shared.

Johansson has been married before. Her first marriage to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds ended after three years. Her second marriage with French journalist Romain Dauriac also ended after three years.

Now, Johansson and Jost have been married for three years. Together, they’re raising two kids: 8-year-old daughter Rose from Johansson’s relationship with her ex Romain and 20-month-old son Cosmo, 20-months-old, with Jost.

The mom of two said that she would not have been ready for a relationship like the one she has with Jost when she was younger because she “wasn’t comfortable setting my own boundaries.”

“That’s why it works with Colin and I,” she continued. “I was finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those things were and be OK with it.”

