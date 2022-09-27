We Just Learned The Secret Connection Between ScarJo's Kids' Names

Celebrities are known for giving unique names to their kids. So when Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost welcomed their son into the world, people were curious about his interesting name, Cosmo. Now, ScarJo is sharing the details of how her son got his name and the secret connection it has to her daughter’s name.

ScarJo was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently and spoke about her 13-month-old son, Cosmo. It’s not a name we hear often, so naturally, Kelly was curious about how she and Colin came up with the name.

Joking at first, ScarJo said she and Colin “just threw a bunch of letters together” before explaining further.

"It just seemed like a refreshing — it's so charming,” she shared, per People. “Our friends all liked it."

Scarlett admitted that it took a while for the unique name to grow on some of her family members, particularly her mother-in-law, Colin’s mom.

“She kept suggesting other versions of it,” Scarlett explained, “and I'm like, 'No, he's already here, he's out.'"

While her mother-in-law didn’t seem to be taken by the name, her daughter, 8-year-old Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, loves the name. And Rose and Cosmo’s names have a secret connection, which both Rose and Scarlett love.

"They are both flowers," ScarJo told Kelly. "Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow."

Colin previously joked how his mom had a hard time embracing the name Cosmo. “She would call us after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo,'” Colin told Seth Meyers on The Late Show last year. “And she’d be like, ‘And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.’ She was like ‘OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an ‘I,’ so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.'”