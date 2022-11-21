Working parents know that it can feel impossible to juggle the demands of their home life and career, and trying to find that balance can feel like hunting for a unicorn. Ryan Reynolds, actor, businessman, dad of three, and husband to one, has a unique hack to finding enough time to become an engaged dad while working full time, at least according to his wife, Blake Lively.

Reynolds has a very successful career in Hollywood. He’s a leading man who always seems to be working, but when it comes to being a family man, he prioritizes that above all else. Reynolds is married to fellow actor Blake Lively, and together they have three daughters with a fourth kid on the way.

Recently the couple attended the American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles, where Reynolds accepted an award, People reported, "presented annually to an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture," and there to cheer him on was Lively and their two older kids, according to BuzzFeed.

Before he took the stage to accept his award, Reynolds was introduced by Lively, who shared some personal stories of what her husband is like at home and his undeniable love of his family.

"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," Lively said.

And through it all, he makes sure his family knows that they are — and always will be — the priority. Lively shared that when Reynolds first moved to Los Angeles from Vancouver, Canada, he would drive home every weekend. And keeping that a priority was "essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him him."

"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she continued. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

Lively added, "He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home. And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life."

"He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet," she concluded. "And yes, he creates magic in his work, but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."