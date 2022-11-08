Ryan Reynolds holds many titles: A-list actor, businessman, budding football owner, and comedian, but the one he's most proud of is being the "ultimate girl dad." The dad of three — soon-to-be four — recently visited the Today show and opened up about the baby he has on the way with his wife, Blake Lively, and why he hopes for another girl. But now we also know he doesn’t know what the sex of his next baby will be — casting previous rumors of Taylor Swift dropping their baby’s name in lyrics into doubt.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Reynolds admitted that he hopes the baby he's currently expecting with Lively will be a girl. The reason he gave for wanting another girl, who will join big sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and 3-year-old Betty, is super relatable.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," Reynolds admitted.

Parenting is easier when you know what to expect. When you're adding a fourth baby into the mix, any form of familiarity can help things feel less chaotic.

Reynolds said his desire to have another girl is because of "experience" since he's only been a dad to girls. However, he grew up in a home with only brothers, and being the youngest of his siblings, he learned a lot from that experience too.

"I love my well-being and my home," he joked, teasing that his siblings "were just arsonists and firemen."

The couple hasn't announced the due date of their little one, and they're not going to be finding out the baby's sex before birth, which casts a previous rumor mill into doubt — fans who already thought they knew what the baby’s name would be thanks to Taylor Swift, who has a history of name-dropping Reynolds and Lively's kids' names in her songs.

Reynolds said they “don’t know” the sex of the baby yet — and they’ve never tried to find out before the birth.

So while Swiftie sleuths think the name of their next baby might be Daisy May due to Taylor Swift’s drop of the name in “Midnights,” we now know there’s really no way of knowing whether that will be the name of baby number four. If Ryan and Blake don’t know the sex of their next baby, then perhaps the Swifties might be wrong on this one. But maybe it’s their back-up name if they do have a girl, and somewhere deep in Taylor’s lyrics is the name for if Blake gives birth to a boy. Only time will tell!

Guthrie also gave Reynolds the title of "the ultimate girl dad," which he was happy to accept, People reports.

In September, Lively announced she and Reynolds were expecting their fourth baby, first showing up on the red carpet with her visible bump, then sharing the news on Instagram (while calling out paparazzi).

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone," she wrote in the captions of the Instagram post at the time. "You freak me and my kids out."