Taylor Swift dropped her tenth studio album, Midnights, on October 21, and it almost immediately became the topic on everyone’s lips. Of course she’s a critically and commercially acclaimed phenom who is globally famous, but true Swifties don’t just vibe to the music; they also comb her lyrics for Easter eggs that she’s known to hide in her songs. And fans are convinced she kept up the tradition for one particular Easter egg tradition in this album — and that she shared the (currently unknown, unconfirmed, and secret) potential name of the new baby Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting.

As Bustle reports, fans are buzzing about a line in Swift’s fifth track, “You’re On Your Own Kid.” There’s one line of lyrics in which she sings, “I see the great escape, so long, Daisy Mae.” Twitter and TikTok have lit up with theories that the line was connected to the singer’s long-time friends, Reynolds and Lively.

In mid-September, Lively confirmed that she was expecting her fourth baby with Reynolds by sharing several personal photos collected over the summer. One of the photos featured Swift giving Lively a big hug as they both posed with big smiles.

With those snaps, it’s obvious Swift knew of the newest Reynolds-Lively babe cooking early enough to have a fun baby name Easter egg hidden in her song. And people on Twitter are convinced Daisy May is the name of Lively and Reynolds’ fourth baby.

“I love coming to Twitter to confirm things like - yes other people also think Daisy May/Mae is the name of Blake Lively’s baby,” one person tweeted.

“Is Daisy May the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds fourth child?” someone else asked.

“Do we think Daisy Mae is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 4th child,” questioned another Twitter user.

Swift has a history of dropping the names of Lively and Reynolds’ kids in her previous albums, so it’s not far out there to assume Daisy Mae could be another drop. The Grammy-winner used the names of Lively and Reynolds’ three children — James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — as characters in her 2020 album, Folklore, on the track “Betty.”

So far, Swift hasn’t confirmed the inspiration behind that line in “You’re On Your Own Kid,” nor has Lively or Reynolds. And, of course, it’s just a theory, and Swifties have been wrong before. But it’s fun to think we could know a secret!