Blake Lively may be in the public eye, but she’s got no trouble calling out people for invading her privacy. The actress recently revealed she's expecting her fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds following speculation after a recent event she attended. But she's made her boundaries clear: Stay away from her kids, and her house.

Blake attended the 10th annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City last week. While walking into the event and posing for the media, she appeared to be pregnant, according to media sources.

Days later, she confirmed that she was expecting her fourth baby by sharing some photos of herself throughout the summer on social media. But her reason for sharing her personal pictures was actually to retain her privacy.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone," she wrote in the captions of the Instagram post. "You freak me and my kids out."

Blake continued, thanking "everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children."

"You have all the power against them," she concluded. "And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."

This isn't the first time Blake has spoken out about the toxic paparazzi culture since she became a mom. She and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have intentionally kept their three girls — James, 7, Inez, 5, and 3-year-old Betty — out of the public eye.

In October of last year, Blake shared another message on Instagram, slamming people following her for a picture of her kids.

"This is so disturbing," Blake wrote on social media, criticizing an Instagram account sharing photos. "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please."