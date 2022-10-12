Prince Harry recently gave a rare update on his two kids, 3-year-old Archie and 16-month-old Lilibet. Since moving to the United States, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have kept their kids out of the public eye. Save for a few holiday-released images, they don’t share much with the public. But recently, Harry spoke about life with two toddlers, and the way he spoke about them might read as super relatable to other parents of toddlers and toddler-adjacent babies.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards via video call, according to Today. The awards “recognize and celebrate UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives.”

In a video shared on social media, Harry talked with several families, including 4-year-old award-winner Henry and his mom and dad, Shevonne and Ben.

"My name is Henry,” said Prince Harry, whose birth name is Henry Charles Albert David, to the boy who shares his name. “Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why.”

Harry apologized to the family for not being able to give the award to Henry in person, and the little one let out a really cute “that’s OK” and a giggle.

“You sound just like my son, Archie,” Harry said. “The same little squeaky voice. I love it.”

Henry then asked Prince Harry how Archie and Lilibet were doing, and he was happy to provide an update.

“They’re doing great,” the Duke of Sussex said. “Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”

That might not sound like a whole lot of an update, but parents can probably agree that Harry is saying a lot with those few words. Essentially, Archie is probably bouncing off the walls, and Lili is likely trying to practice her indoor voice. And Harry is a typical toddler dad who loves the busyness of it all.