Happy birthdays are in order! Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is celebrating a birthday today, turning 9 years old. This means he's one year away from the big two-digit birthday! In honor of his big day, the palace has released a new photo of George, and it's impossible not to see his parents on his face.

We know how genetics work, but sometimes we're still startled by how someone can look exactly like both of their parents. Of course, it makes sense that a kid would look like their mom or dad, but Prince George seems to have equal attributes to both his parents, which doesn’t always happen.

"George is turning 9!" the caption on a new release picture read, adding a birthday cake and balloon emoji. George looks like a younger version of both his parents in the picture, showing him smiling gleefully into the camera. He clearly looks like he has his mom's kind eyes, but when he smiles he looks just like Will.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his ninth birthday tomorrow," a statement from the parents read, per People.

It's part of the royal family's tradition to release a new photo to commemorate the birthdays of their kiddos. Kate typically takes the pictures and does the same for George's siblings, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis.

George has been joining his parents at public events in the past few weeks. He recently joined his mom and dad to watch the Wimbledon men's finals match where he stole the show because of his complaint about the suit he had to wear in the scorching weather. Before that, he joined his family at the Platinum Jubilee events to celebrate his great-grandma, Queen Elizabeth.

Although he's been making more public appearances lately, a source told US Weekly that while George might be the "future king,” he's still just a typical kid.

"He is assertive, self-assured, and knows what he wants," an anonymous source told the publication. They also said that George "doesn't hold back on speaking his mind," which sounds like what we'd expect in any older sibling.

"He likes to play pranks on his parents and siblings and making everyone laugh," the source continued. "Despite the responsibilities he'll entail in his future role, Kate and William don't want to see him grow up too quickly. They're determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible, and it's working wonders. He's such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy."