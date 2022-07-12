Prince George Had The Best “Hot” Take About His Wimbledon Outfit

Prince George, son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended his first Wimbledon event over the weekend. Any time Prince George makes an official appearance, there’s usually some sort of cute takeaway. This last time was no different, when the 8-year-old royal had a hilarious “hot take” — pun intended — about the outfit his parents made him wear to Wimbledon.

On July 10, Prince George joined his parents at the gentlemen's singles final tennis match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios. Given his mom is the patron of the All England Club, and that she’s attended many Wimbledon events over the years, she knows the dress code is a little more formal than it is for other sports. So, it wasn’t a surprise to see George decked out in his Sunday’s finest, as was everyone else who attended the match.

George wore a navy blazer with a striped tie and a white dress shirt — he looked cute, and he certainly matched the dress code. As George made his way through a building at Wimbledon with his mom, he met up with his dad, who greeted him with a hug and asked him if he was okay. Chances are the little royal was wearing his feelings all over his face, and he didn’t hesitate to tell his dad what he was feeling.

According to the Daily Mail, when George and his parents were making their way to the outdoor Royal Box seats to watch the tennis match, the king-in-waiting told his dad he was uncomfortable, admitting that he was “too hot” in his outfit.

And George’s “hot” take makes sense. The temperatures hit around 82 degrees Fahrenheit that day. Sitting out in the sun to watch the match was probably not the most comfortable, especially when you can’t wear shorts and a t-shirt. Most of us wouldn’t want to wear a full suit while sitting in the sun, but as Kate told George, they avoided sitting “in the bright sunshine” and “often in the shade” to keep the heat down.