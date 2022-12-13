It’s the end of the year, a time to reflect on what trends defined the past 12 months — and what the year ahead might have in store for us. One area that’s usually interesting to look at? Baby names, as lists tell us which names are growing in popularity, which have lost steam, and the trends that are affecting parents’ choices.

BabyCenter recently released its annual “Most Popular Baby Names” list for 2022, which tells us all of the above and more. To find which names were most popular in 2022, BabyCenter asked parents to submit the names of their children. They received 416,000 submissions for babies born this year, and then analyzed the top 100 names to arrive at their list. The data was collected through Nov. 1.

So what did BabyCenter’s editors discover? What trends dominated? Overall, there weren’t any names that were too surprising, and many names that dominated 2021 are still sitting pretty up top.

As far as girls names, Evelyn cracked the top 10 in 2022, edging out Harper. For boy names, Mateo and Leo jumped in popularity and entered the top 10.

A few other trends continued into 2022 from years before. Traditional and timeless names are still favored more than more unique names. People still seem to prefer short and sweet names for girls with lots of vowels (bonus points for girl names that end in “a”). And for boys, the shorter names seemed to be highly favorited too. And yes, “Liam” still dominates.

Here’s what the top 10 baby names of 2022 are:

Top 10 baby girl names for 2022

Olivia Emma Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Luna Mia Charlotte Evelyn

Top 10 baby boy names for 2022

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah Mateo Lucas Levi Asher James Leo

To check out the full baby name list, visit BabyCenter.