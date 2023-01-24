Kylie Jenner's Unique Baby Boy's Name Has A Sweet Connection To Sister Stormi

Months after announcing that she had ditched her original name for her infant son, Kylie Jenner finally dropped her unique baby boy’s name that she and his dad, Travis Scott, eventually landed on. And now we know her son’s unique name has a sweet connection to his older sister, Stormi.

According to People, Kylie recently shared several photos of her son and announced his name to the world in a caption that simply read, “AIRE,” along with a white heart emoji.

A few days after Aire was born in February last year, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star initially shared his name was Wolf only to change her mind, telling the world in March that his name “isn’t Wolf anymore.” She gave at the time because his name just didn’t seem to fit.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him,” she explained. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

According to Nameberry, “Aire is a bygone spelling of ‘air,” and Kylie choosing to use it for her son’s name, the popularity is likely to increase, too.

“Given that he was born on 2.2.2022 — considered angel numbers — this skyward, airy name is a perfect fit,” Nameberry says of Aire’s name.

But Aire’s unique name makes sense for Kyle and her family since it has a sweet connection to his older sister Stormi, which Nameberry points out. “It also has a meteorological connection to his big sister's name, Stormi.”

Aire can also be loosely inspired by the words “heir” or “billionaire,” both of which fit the Kardashian-Jenner family’s vibe.