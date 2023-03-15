Kevin Bacon's Marriage Advice Is Absolutely Perfect

Kevin Bacon wants you to know that if you’re coming to him for marriage advice, you better start looking somewhere else. Though it seems like Bacon might have a trove of wisdom — the 64-year-old actor is celebrating his 35th wedding anniversary to fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick later this year — you won’t get much out of him.

Bacon was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, and the two started chatting about marriage. Bacon has been married to Sedgwick since 1988, and a marriage that long is rare these days, and even more so in Hollywood. So, naturally, Kimmel was curious.

“That's a lot of years," Bacon said of his 35-year marriage. "People feel a tremendous amount of excitement. Everybody wants to ask us about the secret [to a long-lasting marriage], which I absolutely refuse to answer."

Kimmel wasn’t ready to take that answer, asking Bacon, “But do you know what it is?” and Bacon admitted that he really doesn’t.

"No, I don't. I tell ya, marriage, let's face it, it doesn't work," Bacon replied. "How many people stay married? Nobody.” Ironic coming from the guy who is just shy of four decades of matrimony.

Thankfully, Bacon decided to answer after all, and his advice was worth the wait.

"If I was to give some advice, I would say the one thing you don't want to do is take a celebrity's advice on how to stay married," he joked.

Well, whatever their “secret is,” we’ll never know. Bacon and Sedgwick must be doing something right — not only for having a partnership for so long but also raising kids, both working in Hollywood and making it all look so easy.

You can watch the full interview with Jimmy Kimmel on YouTube.