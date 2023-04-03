Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s love story is a long one. After all, after 35 years of marriage, raising two children, and two successful careers in the movie and television industry, Bacon and Sedgwick have beaten the odds, especially for Hollywood standards. And apparently, it all comes down to the little details.

In a new interview with People, Bacon, and Sedgwick opened up about juggling their marriage and their busy Hollywood careers and, in doing so, seemingly shared a valuable marriage secret — it’s the little things that matter the most.

​“We’ve always been each other’s biggest support and fans,” Sedgwick shared of her 35-year marriage to Bacon. Their love grew quickly, almost instantly, and it was a spark of comfort and a continued respect that’s kept that flame hot all these years.

​“I remember waking up and going, ‘I feel like home,’” Sedgwick said when she was falling for him. “I realized, ‘Oh, that was him.’” And it’s been Bacon’s dependability that drew her in.

“​​If he says he’s going to meet you on the corner of 86th Street and Broadway at 2:05, he’s going to be there,” she shared. “For someone who didn’t have a lot of people showing up in the right way at the right times when they said they would, it’s the world.”

For Bacon, he shared that he knew Sedgwick was the one early on too, and he genuinely just loves hanging out with her.

​“If we’re in love together, it doesn’t really matter where we are,” Bacon shared when asked where the couple’s favorite place to escape to was.

Adding, "To me, walking down the street together just shooting the s--- in the middle of the night still feels like a nice place to be.”

Despite both having decades of Hollywood fame under their belts and all the pressure that comes with being in the spotlight, they’ve always put their family first, which includes their two kids, their son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 31.

The little things were important to them as a family—they ate dinner together nightly, took time to go on a Christmas vacation every year, and traveled the world, according to People. And it’s putting in that time that’s kept their whole family close all these years.

“We’re all still very connected. We had dinner with our son last night. We don’t take that for granted,” Bacon shared.

And through it all, Bacon and Sedgwick have always found time to laugh, spend time together — including sharing their music on social media — and take the world on each day.

​“For the first time in my life I’m letting myself be proud,” Sedgwick said. “Life isn’t easy. Building a family is not easy. But we did it. I feel proud of us.”

You can read the full interview on People.